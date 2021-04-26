Endurance Gold Corporation: Endurance Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV:EDG) (the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,900,000 incentive stock options of the Company to directors, officer and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's rolling stock option plan. Following this option grant, the Company has a total of 9,400,000 options outstanding, representing about 7.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.34 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

