Sollensys Corp.: Sollensys Corp Joins with INSUREtrust to Navigate Hardening Cyber Market

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Sollensys Corp (OTC PINK:SOLS), the developer of the proprietary Blockchain Archive Server, is excited to announce that it has teamed up with INSUREtrust to help launch its exclusive innovation technology, the Cyber Secure Platform (CSP). This new cyber product collaboration gives INSUREtrust's exclusive group of agents and brokers access to a multitude of specialty risk management and analytics tools designed to help navigate the cyber market while seamlessly supporting both their current and prospective clients. As the cyber insurance market continues to harden, the CSP will differentiate INSUREtrust as a specialty broker who focuses on cyber as a primary reason to place their products with new customers.



With the CSP, INSUREtrust is able to help its partners offer their clients an industry leading product that satisfies all three of the most common cyber insurance program requests: 1) A best-in-class product at the most aggressive price point, 2) Education around exposure, coverage and limits, ensuring they are not surprised in the event they file a claim that is either uncovered by their generalist program, or does not have enough limit to insure their cyber risk, and 3) Creating more sustainable relationships with insurance companies by utilizing the tools to properly manage and reduce risk. INSUREtrust's exclusive broker and agent partners who qualify for access to the platform will make up an elite group referred to as the Cyber Secure Group (CSG).



CSG members will gain access to a plethora of proprietary solutions - including proactive services, analytics tools and education - that will help them differentiate their clients in the eyes of insurance companies. The new platform's robust offerings will include multi-factor authentication solutions from a network of providers, as well as ransomware readiness, security posture assessments, O365 email assessments, and virtual CISO services from Tracepoint.

CSP will also offer endpoint detection, managed threat hunting and response solutions from Booz Allen Hamilton, Crowdstrike and Tracepoint. Booz Allen Hamilton & Tracepoint will also offer War Games & tabletop exercises. Keeper will be providing privileged access tools and Sollensys Corp is going to offer their blockchain archive tools for segmented backup implementation.

INSUREtrust's new platform will also offer cyber risk quantification tools from CyberCube, data exposure quantification tools from SecondSight and carrier agnostic cyber-risk monitoring and rating services from DarkCubed & FortifyData. CSG agents and partners will also be given access to Cyber Risk University, which is powered by INSUREtrust's educational services team, as well as security and privacy education and awareness training from Data Security University.

Additionally, they will have access to over 20 years of proprietary in-house analytics, in-house cyber claims team expertise, proprietary cyber products and ASSUREtrust's external IP scans and employee training. Please visit https://insuretrust.com/csp/



Don Beavers, Sollensys Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer, said, "As we face an ever-increasing number of cyber threats each day, we are honored to have been selected to serve such an important role in INSUREtrust's CSP platform. The new platform will allow access to blockchain archive security to thousands of new clients that would not have had access to this new technology without INSUREtrust's professional network."

About INSUREtrust

INSUREtrust, headquartered in the Atlanta metro area, is the insurance industry's leading, specialty insurance brokerage for emerging risks. In April 1997, INSUREtrust pioneered the Cyber Insurance Industry by manuscripting a unique policy form designed to explicitly cover exposures associated with the internet's emerging, digital risks. This would later become known as the Cyber Insurance Industry. For the past 24 years, INSUREtrust has continued to lead the insurance industry with their unique innovation and expertise focused heavily in cyber insurance and related risk management. INSURE trust is a subsidiary of Constellation Affiliated Partners, a New York-based insurance consolidator platform that specializes in MGA, program administration and wholesale companies within the United States and Canada.

About Constellation Affiliated Partners

Constellation Affiliated Partners is a New York-based insurance consolidator platform that specializes in acquiring MGA,

program administrator, and wholesale companies in the United States and Canada. Constellation's partners use a set of core values to evaluate and pursue strategic partnerships with companies that have demonstrated superior underwriting principles and have earned a solid industry reputation. The diverse group of companies within Constellation's portfolio bring a vast array of insurance and re-insurance offerings to the North American marketplace. Constellation is backed by RedBird Capital Partners, a private investment firm focused on building high-growth companies with flexible, long-term capital.

ABOUT SOLLENSYS CORP.

Sollensys Corp. is a U.S. based, public company specializing in data management and preparation. The Sollensys Corp. team is comprised of academics, PhDs and industry experts with decades of data security management experience. Sollensys Corp. manufactures the Blockchain Archive ServerTM that maintains a redundant, immutable backup of data. In this innovative product, redundant backups and block chains work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within. Uniquely, the Blockchain Archive ServerTM works with the client's existing equipment without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security already in place. The Blockchain Archive ServerTM is compatible with virtually all hardware and software combinations currently in use.

The Company's Blockchain Archive ServerTM encrypts, fragments and distributes data across thousands of secure nodes every day, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. The product is a turn-key solution that can stand alone or seamlessly integrate into an existing data infrastructure to quickly recover from a cyber attack. We believe that Sollensys Corp. is positioned to become a leader in commercial blockchain applications due to its technology's low cost and short time to implement, which is far less than existing solutions.

