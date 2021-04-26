TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) today announced it has received a Notice to Proceed for a significant(1)subsea production system contract from Santos Ltd. (ASX: STO) for the Barossa project, located 300 kilometers north of Darwin, Australia, at a water depth of approximately 130 meters.

The contract scope covers the supply of subsea trees and associated control systems, manifolds and wellheads, as well as installation and commissioning support, which will help to extend the life of the existing Darwin LNG facility.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "We are very pleased to have been selected as a subsea partner for the Barossa project. This important award strengthens our relationship with Santos and further demonstrates our commitment to assist in the development of the Australian energy sector.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a "significant" contract ranges between $75 million and $250 million.

Note: this inbound order was included in the Company's first quarter financial results.

