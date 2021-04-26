Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2021) - Embark Health Inc. ("Embark" or the "Company") has announced that Bruce Dawson-Scully, Founder & Executive Director, will step into the role of Chief Executive Officer effective April 26, 2021.

"We wish Dr. Luc C. Duchesne all the best and thank him for his contributions in accelerating the team's momentum in driving the business forward," said Bruce Dawson-Scully. "The strategic accomplishments the Company made with Luc throughout his tenure are significant, including the receipt of Embark's cannabis processing license from Health Canada in conjunction with the receipt of the sales amendment license, operationalizing the Delta Facility, receipt of CRA license, building intellectual property, and continuing to foster our innovation pipeline through the acquisition of Axiomm Technologies."

Dr. Luc C. Duchesne will remain in a consultative position with Embark continuing to provide support and expertise related to scientific initiatives of the Company. He will also liaise with Health Canada on behalf of Embark regarding regulatory affairs.

Along with Dr. Duchesne's resignation as CEO, he has effectively resigned from the board of directors.

Bruce Dawson-Scully, a founding member of Embark, will provide leadership, direction, and guidance to the Company. As an already active member of the leadership team, continuity in the office of the CEO is uninterrupted. Bruce's previous experience as CEO of a listed company and executing a go-public transaction will lend itself well to the demands of the role.

Bruce added, "We continue to move forward to execute on our strategy of going public in Q3 2021 and deliver on next generation cannabis 2.0 product offerings to the adult-use and medical-use markets, in addition to B2B contract manufacturing and white labelling service. I look forward to seeing the continued success of the Company."

About Embark Health Inc.

Embark Health Inc. is a leader in solventless cannabis extraction, with a focus on the formulation and production of advanced 2.0 products for the B2B, medical, and adult-use markets. Embark continues to be at the forefront of production of concentrate products including bubble hash, traditional pressed hash, rosin, and dry sift. Building on Embark's strength in innovation and creating industry-leading Cannabis 2.0 products, it recently announced new product offerings through its proprietary ground-breaking Embark Nano technology. The new suite of products coming to market include cannabis-infused beverages, topicals, edibles and water-soluble powders.

Embark-managed brands of next generation 2.0 products include The Hank Co. and The Hazel Co. under its line of solventless products, and, Distilled + Infused and Meridian under its line of beverage and topical products that utilizes the Embark Nano Technology.

It is Embark's mandate to pursue best-in-class production processes resulting in premium quality commercial and consumer extraction products. Embark Health Inc. is dedicated to unleashing the full potential of the cannabis plant through scientific approaches to extraction and the production of quality products to enhance everyday life. For more information, please visit www.embarkhealthinc.com.

