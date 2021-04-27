Apron Co.LTD: Polkadot-Based Project $APN Lists on Huobi Exchange

Polkadot-based project $APN lists on Huobi exchange, ATH price x 130 on the day.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Huobi Inno Hub has listed APN (Apron Network) on April 21st.

As of 7:15 UTC, APN rose as high as 2.6USDT, up 12900%.

It is reported that from April 14 to May 4 (20 days in total), users can Stake HT, DOT, KSM to Earn Rewards in $APN new coin mining. The total reward for New Coin Mining activities is 30 million tokens, and users can Stake HT, Dot and KSM as they deposit and get.

Register: https://www.huobi.li/en-us/topic/double-reward/?invite_code=xtg22223

Apron Network is committed to building a decentralized infrastructure service network for DApp developers, DApp users and infrastructure operators based on a decentralized network of blockchain technology. We'll provide Kusama and Polkadot ecosystem with multiple services, including but not limited to node service, on-chain data indexing service, price feed service, etc.

Grayscale's parent company, DCG, optimistic about the Middleware Track

Since the second half of 2020, many major countries have gradually begun to accept digital currencies in a more pervasive manner. With greater regulatory clearance set around the industry, regulators within the United States and South Korea have allowed their native banks to provide custody and transaction services for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

The adoption of crypto-friendly policies has also brought in traditional capital outside the distributed ledger tech circle, getting more investors and speculators involved. We have also seen the volume of digital assets managed by Grayscale Investments, the largest cryptocurrency fund worldwide, increase by over a dozen times in 2020 alone, spurring many traditional firms and investors to follow suit and get involved with Bitcoin and Ethereum.

After a brief familiarization phase with the maturing cryptocurrency market, capital once again set its sights on the red hot DeFi market, beginning to set up funds dedicated to investing in DeFi. However, for several months, DeFi has been trendy, and now many DeFi competitors are entering the game. In a constantly evolving market, visionary investors are already calmly searching for the next cryptocurrency-based topic to capitalize on.

Grayscale's parent company, DCG (Digital Currency Group), is one of these visionary backers. In addition to creating Grayscale Investments, it has also invested in many well-known teams and projects within the cryptocurrency field, such as CoinDesk, Kraken, Coinbase, CoinList, and many other household names.

Recently, DCG disclosed their thirteen investments in 2020, of which seven, over 50 percent, were all middleware projects. The reason is that the DeFi ecosystem will continue to explode in 2020, with nearly 3,000 DeFi projects already in operation. The vigorous development of DeFi has also allowed middleware projects to achieve rapid growth.

Follow Us:

Twitter https://twitter.com/apronofficial1

Telegram https://t.me/ApronNetwork

Media Contact:

Company Name: Apron Co.LTD

Contact: Darryl L. Terry

Email: market-ad@ladot.network

Website: https://polkadot.network

SOURCE: Apron Co.LTD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642415/Polkadot-Based-Project-APN-Lists-on-Huobi-Exchange