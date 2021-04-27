Freedom Pizza becomes first food delivery service in the UAE to partner with what3words

Freedom Pizza is teaming up with what3words, enabling customers to receive deliveries to exact 3 metre squares across Dubai without the need for additional directions.

DUBAI, UAE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- what3words, the innovative location technology company that enables people around the world to identify and share any precise location using just three words, is teaming up with Freedom Pizza, a KRUSH Brands company, for its very first UAE-based food delivery partnership. Customers will now be able to have delicious, honest Freedom Pizza delivered to a specific 3 metre square without the need for additional directions.

what3words makes it simple to talk about precise locations. It has divided the globe into a grid of 3 metre squares and given each one a unique what3words address, made of three words from the dictionary. For example, the front door to Freedom Pizza's Downtown location can be found at ///flicked.host.officers

From an exact office entrance to a newly built residential community or a sun lounger on the beach, what3words allows people to share any precise spot using just three words.

what3words provides KRUSH Brands riders with a simple and innovative way to deliver right to a customer's doorstep or any preferred delivery point across Dubai, whether it's a spot on the beach, a picnic blanket in the park, or a university campus.

Street addresses across the UAE can be inaccurate: pins can drop in the centre of the buildings leaving riders struggling to find the correct door or access point and searching through large areas. what3words addresses are more accurate than postal addresses and allow Freedom Pizza and KRUSH Brands customers to specify their precise location for super-fast, fresh and safe deliveries.

It's not just Freedom Pizza customers that will benefit as KRUSH Brands have introduced the technology across their portfolio of locally born companies including Wildflower Poke & More, Coco Yogo Vegan Kitchen, Salad Jar along with Foodpreneur partners Jet Lagged Chef and Viking Bageri.

Finding the what3words address for a specific location couldn't be easier: KRUSH Brands customers can visit what3words.com or download the free what3words app, select the square where they would like to receive their delivery and see its easy-to-remember what3words address. They can then log in to any of the KRUSH Brands websites or applications to add their precise what3words address to their profile.

KRUSH Brands has a database of over 350,000 customers, with 60% of all orders coming directly on the brand platforms built by their in-house tech team. At least 95% of the orders received will be for delivery which equates to about 10,000+ deliveries per week for the KRUSH Brands delivery team to fulfil. Integrating what3words with their existing addressing system ensures speed, precision and reliability in a hyper-competitive market and allows KRUSH to maintain its 23 minutes average delivery time as demand increases.

what3words gives everyone, everywhere a simple, accurate and reliable address. what3words addresses are easier to remember than a postal address and can be shared more accurately than any other location reference system. It is also the first addressing system entirely optimised for voice, allowing for the easiest and most human-friendly possible input. what3words addresses are currently available in more than 45 languages, allowing more than half of the world's countries to use them in at least one of their official languages.

KRUSH Brands Founder & CEO, Ian Ohan, said: We are super excited to partner with what3words to provide our customers with easy to use and more accurate and fast delivery. Whether you are at home, the beach, in the desert or one of the UAE's amazing parks, we will find you with what3words. We love its simplicity and believe it is the future of global addressing in the region and internationally. Good ideas matter and what3words is a great one.

"The benefit of what3words for food deliveries are clear. Providing three simple words in your online checkout means no more lost or cold pizza." Chris Sheldrick, CEO and co-founder of what3words commented, "we are really excited to partner with KRUSH Brands in Dubai to give customers a more accurate and seamless delivery experience anywhere, anytime".

About what3words

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is the simplest way to talk about location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimised for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.

The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android, and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in more than 45 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is integrated into apps, platforms and websites, with just a few lines of code. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Triumph Motorcycles, Premier Inn, the AA and many emergency services across the world.

what3words has a team of over 100 people, across offices in London, UK, San Francisco, USA, Johannesburg, ZA and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The company has raised over £50 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, SAIC and the Sony Investment Fund.

About Freedom Pizza

Made with love in the UAE, Freedom Pizza was established in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Ian Ohan. Freedom Pizza makes delicious, honest pizzas we can all feel good about. Using wholesome grains, the freshest local ingredients and free of preservatives and additives, the delicious taste of Freedom is delivered (right and fast) by its experienced and professional delivery team, every time. With seven locations in the UAE and growing, Freedom Pizza is about keeping its customers, its company and its community free - to share new ideas, love and great pizza.

About KRUSH Brands

KRUSH Brands is a full-service, multi-kitchen, food technology, operating, franchising and last-mile delivery company. All KRUSH Brands are Powered by Freedom - KRUSH Brands' proprietary technology and delivery platform and its fleet of professional delivery drivers delivering fast, fresh and safe, every time. An alternative to the harmful third-party delivery ecosystem, KRUSH Brands has developed an effective ecosystem that allows great foodpreneurs to connect directly with customers and to grow their businesses in a fair and equitable way. KRUSH Brands owns and operates Freedom Pizza, Wildflower Poke & More, Coco Yogo Vegan Kitchen, Salad Jar. Stay tuned for new partner brand announcements soon.