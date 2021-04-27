EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 27 April 2021 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) published today the invitation to the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which will take place on 25 May 2021 at the headquarters in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland. Medacta will hold its AGM in accordance with the provisions as stipulated in the Ordinance of the Federal Council of Switzerland on the policies for fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19 Ordinance 3). Accordingly, Shareholders are not allowed to attend the AGM in person. Shareholders will however be able to vote their shares by giving a power of attorney and related voting instructions to the independent proxy, either by returning the proxy form or by exercising their voting rights online as per the instructions provided in the invitation letter.

The Board is proposing the re-election of Dr. Alberto Siccardi as Chairman of the Board of Directors. All current board members stand for re-election.

The Board is also proposing the re-election of the members of the Remuneration Committee and the approval of the maximum amount of compensations for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Management. Further motions include the re-election of the Independent Proxy Holder and Auditors for the financial year 2021.

All details on the motions can be found in the invitation to the 2021 AGM at https://www.medacta.com/EN/agm.

About Medacta

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.