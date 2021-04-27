UK Regulator decision cements EMMAC's position as a leader in the medical cannabis and CBD wellness market across the UK and Europe

Further to the announcement on 26 April 2021 that it received validation from the European Commission and European Food Safety Authority for its dossier on nature-identical CBD as a Novel Food, EMMAC Life Sciences Group, Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that the Food Standard Agency ("FSA") has included in its CBD Public List EMMAC's CBD products that are part of the Blossom, MYO and Canidol brands. All of these products are manufactured by Rokshaw, EMMAC's wholly owned subsidiary.

In its business guidance on cannabidiol ("CBD") as a novel food, the FSA states that the sale of over the counter CBD products in the UK is allowed only for existing brands that are included in the CBD Public List. To be added to this list, brands selling products containing CBD are required to be linked to a validated dossier. Brands selling products containing CBD without a validated application will be removed from all shelves in the UK.

Commenting on receiving its CBD brands validation, EMMAC CEO Antonio Costanzo, said: "We are delighted that Rokshaw is one of the first companies to have its CBD branded products approved by the FSA. EMMAC, and by extension Rokshaw, has always been science-led and customer-centric. The FSA's validation is an important milestone because it is another proof point that gives our customers peace of mind that they are purchasing safe and high-quality products. I'm proud of our team's work in securing the legal requirement so quickly and advancing our position in the wellness market across the UK."

About EMMAC Life Sciences Group

EMMAC Life Sciences (EMMAC) is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With a unique supply and distribution network throughout Europe, EMMAC's vision is to bring the life-enhancing potential of cannabis to the people who need it. EMMAC was acquired by Curaleaf, the leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, on April 7 2021.

For more information please visit www.emmac.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 105 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 4,600 team members. Curaleaf International, is the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of EMMAC Life Sciences Group. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or recognisable in the near term.

Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. EMMAC Life Sciences Group assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

