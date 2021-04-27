Anzeige
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directors' Dealings

PR Newswire

London, April 26

Powerhouse Energy Group plc
("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

27 April 2021

Directors' Dealings

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, announces that Mark Berry and Allan Vlah, non-executive directors of the Company, have been granted options over ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") under the Company's Non-Employee Share Option Plan ("Options") on 23 April 2021 in lieu of part or all the fees to which they are entitled. The Options have an exercise price of 6.3p and lapse 3 years from the date of grant.

In the event that all these options are exercised the issued share capital of the Company will be increased by less than 0.05 percent.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMark Berry
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePowerhouse Energy Group plc
b)LEI213800MY7XIYS2BSC163
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Options over Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each



GB00B4WQVY43
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
6.3p998,098
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
998,098 options over ordinary shares
£62,880
e)Date of the transaction23 April 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAllan Vlah
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePowerhouse Energy Group plc
b)LEI213800MY7XIYS2BSC163
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Options over Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each



GB00B4WQVY43
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
6.3p775,141
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
775,141 options over ordinary shares
£48,834
e)Date of the transaction23 April 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

-ENDS-

For more information, contact:

Powerhouse Energy Group plcTel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
Tim Yeo, Executive Chairman
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
James Joyce/ Lydia Zychowska
Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050
Andrew Thacker
SisterSmith PR (media enquiries)
Becca Smith
Mob: +44 (0) 7766522305

Notes for editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse, the sustainable hydrogen company, has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of GBP500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net

