POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directors' Dealings

27 April 2021

Directors' Dealings

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, announces that Mark Berry and Allan Vlah, non-executive directors of the Company, have been granted options over ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") under the Company's Non-Employee Share Option Plan ("Options") on 23 April 2021 in lieu of part or all the fees to which they are entitled. The Options have an exercise price of 6.3p and lapse 3 years from the date of grant.

In the event that all these options are exercised the issued share capital of the Company will be increased by less than 0.05 percent.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Berry 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Powerhouse Energy Group plc b) LEI 213800MY7XIYS2BSC163 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Options over Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each







GB00B4WQVY43 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 6.3p 998,098 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

998,098 options over ordinary shares

£62,880 e) Date of the transaction 23 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Allan Vlah 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Powerhouse Energy Group plc b) LEI 213800MY7XIYS2BSC163 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Options over Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each







GB00B4WQVY43 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 6.3p 775,141 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

775,141 options over ordinary shares

£48,834 e) Date of the transaction 23 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Powerhouse, the sustainable hydrogen company, has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of GBP500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

