CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.04.2021:Das Instrument CL7B BMG4141P1178 HUA YIN INTL.HLDGS HD-05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2021The instrument CL7B BMG4141P1178 HUA YIN INTL.HLDGS HD-05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument CA8341651021 SOLDERA MINING CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021The instrument CA8341651021 SOLDERA MINING CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.04.2021:Das Instrument 5IJ DK0060816148 CONFERIZE A/S DK -,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2021The instrument 5IJ DK0060816148 CONFERIZE A/S DK -,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021The instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.04.2021:Das Instrument 1DP NO0010816093 ELKEM ASA NK 5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2021The instrument 1DP NO0010816093 ELKEM ASA NK 5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.04.2021:Das Instrument 3EE0 SE0015658570 KANCERA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2021The instrument 3EE0 SE0015658570 KANCERA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument US45779A8532 INSPIREMD 1/18 DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021The instrument US45779A8532 INSPIREMD 1/18 DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.04.2021:Das Instrument 9OI CH0111677362 ORIOR AG SF 4 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2021The instrument 9OI CH0111677362 ORIOR AG SF 4 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument ANGA CH0110240600 ARBONIA AG NA.SF4,20 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021The instrument ANGA CH0110240600 ARBONIA AG NA.SF4,20 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument DK0010268606 VESTAS WIND SYST. NAM.DK1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021The instrument DK0010268606 VESTAS WIND SYST. NAM.DK1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.04.2021:Das Instrument LFP GB0007739609 TRAVIS PERKINS LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2021The instrument LFP GB0007739609 TRAVIS PERKINS LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument TC1 DE000TCAG172 TELE COLUMBUS AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021The instrument TC1 DE000TCAG172 TELE COLUMBUS AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.04.2021:Das Instrument ITJ BMG4977W1038 IT LTD HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2021The instrument ITJ BMG4977W1038 IT LTD HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument BOY ES0113211835 BCO BIL.VIZ.ARG.NOM.EO-49 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021The instrument BOY ES0113211835 BCO BIL.VIZ.ARG.NOM.EO-49 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.04.2021:Das Instrument CSX CH0012138530 CRED.SUISSE GRP NA SF-,04 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2021The instrument CSX CH0012138530 CRED.SUISSE GRP NA SF-,04 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2021