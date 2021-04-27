Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2021) - iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") today announced the appointment of Khurram Shroff as the Chair of the Board of Directors of iMining, effective May 4th, 2021.

Robert Eadie, Chief Executive Officer of iMining said: "We're excited to welcome such an experienced and respected leader of Khurram's caliber to the firm as Chair of the Board. Khurram's leadership of various blockchain businesses through several cycles of growth, innovation and transformation, as well as his insights and relationships, will be invaluable to iMining as we facilitate the institutionalization of cryptocurrencies as an asset class."

Mr. Shroff has over ten years of experience in the blockchain industry. He was most recently Chairman of IBC Group. In this role, Mr. Shroff acted as a trusted advisor for some of the most prominent projects in blockchain and oversaw the implementation of the firm's moving from Dubai to Toronto. Mr. Shroff built his career in working for Canadian Family office in real estate, rising to top roles, including leading some real estate projects globally as well as other business investments across Europe, Middle East and Africa. He also served as a civilian sponsor and member of Canadian Armed Forces College and is a member of the University Club of Toronto.

Gary Arca, Board Member and CFO of iMining, said: "Mr. Khurram Shroff will bring an invaluable global perspective to iMining, and we're confident that our rapidly evolving business units in Digital Asset Staking, Mining, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Principal Investments, and Trading will all benefit from his growth orientation and close involvement with the Board and our team."

"I'm excited to join the iMining Board of Directors and as Chairman, to help guide the Company through its next cycle of global expansion as it continues executing on its mission of bringing cryptocurrencies and digital assets to the world's leading institutions," said Mr. Shroff. "I look forward to working closely with the iMining team as they build on their early-mover advantages."

iMining also announces the departure of Anders Nilsson as a director of the Company. The Board wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Nilsson for his years of service and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

About iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

iMining is a growth oriented, TSXV-listed company, focused on linking traditional capital markets with blockchain investment opportunities. The Company provides retail and institutional investors a safe and secure way to stake Ethereum 2.0 using proprietary and secure proof of stake methods. We are driven by our core values to operate with transparency, efficiency and sustainability as we work toward building long-term shareholder value.

