Alligator Bioscience AB: Interim report January-March 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

High activity during the first quarter

"So far, 2021 has been characterized by high activity, with a research collaboration that validates our Discovery concept, and good progress of our clinical programs, with ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab entering clinical efficacy studies this year."

Malin Carlsson, Interim CEO Alligator Bioscience AB

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS JANUARY-MARCH

Pipeline:

New preclinical data were released in an abstract for a poster presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021, demonstrating that mitazalimab synergizes with chemotherapy.

Company:

Søren Bregenholt was appointed as new CEO to strengthen Alligator's business development activities and clinical progress on an international level.

Oversubscribed rights issue generated proceeds of SEK 86 million before transaction costs.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Alligator and the US biopharmaceutical company MacroGenics entered into a joint research collaboration to develop Neo-X-Prime TM , next generation immune oncology therapy building on Alligator's CD40 expertise.

, next generation immune oncology therapy building on Alligator's CD40 expertise. The Annual General meeting was postponed to June 1, 2021 .

. The Nomination Committee proposed that the Annual General Meeting 2021 re-elects Anders Ekblom and Graham Dixon as board members, and that Hans-Peter Ostler , Eva Sjökvist Saers and Veronica Wallin are elected as new board members.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

January-March 2021

Net sales, SEK 0.6 million (0)

(0) Operating result, SEK -32.5 million (-44.9)

(-44.9) Result for the period, SEK -32.7 million (-42.9)

(-42.9) Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.38 (-0.60)

(-0.60) Cash flow for the period, SEK 40.4 million (108.4)

(108.4) Cash and cash equivalents, incl. interest-bearing securities, SEK 143.7 million (103.3)

The full report is attached as PDF available on the company's website: https://alligatorbioscience.se/en/investors/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Malin Carlsson, Interim CEO

E-mail: malin.carlsson@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 46-540 82 00

Marie Svensson, CFOE-mail:

marie.svensson@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 46-540 82 03

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on April 27, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-ab--interim-report-january-march-2021,c3333891

The following files are available for download: