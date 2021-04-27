DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Total voting rights announcement

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Total voting rights announcement 27-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Total Voting Rights Announcement Pursuant to DGTR 5.6.1 REA announces that the issued share capital of the company comprises 43,950,529 ordinary shares of 25p each (of which 132,500 are held by the company as treasury shares) and 72,000,000 9 per cent cumulative preference shares ("preference shares"). REA has today announced the publication of its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2020 which includes notice of the company's 2021 annual general meeting (the "2021 AGM"). As at the date of notice of the 2021 AGM, dividends payable on 30 June 2019, 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020 to holders of preference shares have been in arrear for a period of more than 6 months. As a result of this and in accordance with the company's articles of association, holders of preference shares will be entitled to attend and vote at the 2021 AGM on the same basis as holders of ordinary shares. Shares held by the company in treasury do not carry the right to attend or vote at general meetings of the company, including the 2021 AGM. The total number of voting rights in REA as at the date of this announcement is therefore 115,818,029. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest in REA under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: R..E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: TVR TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 100678 EQS News ID: 1188379 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188379&application_name=news

