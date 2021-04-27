Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Tradegate
27.04.21
09:04 Uhr
18,440 Euro
-0,035
-0,19 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,39518,63026.04.
18,40018,46509:06
Dow Jones News
27.04.2021 | 08:31
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: Climate Change Report 2021

DJ Polymetal: Climate Change Report 2021 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: Climate Change Report 2021 
27-Apr-2021 / 09:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Release time IMMEDIATE                             LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date     27 April 2021 Polymetal International plc

Climate Change Report 2021

Polymetal publishes its first Climate Change Report ("Report") setting a strategic goal to reduce Greenhouse Gas ("GHG") emission intensity by 30% by 2030.

"Polymetal is fully committed to combat climate change. Today we publicly announce our ambitious 10-year target to cut our GHG emission intensity by 30% by 2030", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. "This initiative is supported by detailed action plan and becomes a part of the company-wide motivation system."

In the Climate Change Report 2021, Polymetal commits to the following targets based on the Paris Agreement principles (to be in line with a "2 degrees" trajectory): - Reduce GHG emission intensity per ounce of gold equivalent by 30% by 2030 (2019 baseline, covering Scopes 1 and 2)

including the intermediate target of 15% reduction by 2025. - Reduce absolute GHG emissions by 35% by 2030. - Develop long-term GHG reduction goals until 2050 by the end of 2022. - Develop the plan to achieve carbon neutrality by the end of 2022. - Set Scope 3 targets by the end of 2022.

To achieve these goals, Polymetal has developed a comprehensive programme that includes a wide range of projects, including: - Development of own solar and wind power plants at or near Polymetal operations; - Investment in grid connections to remote assets and procurement of electricity supplies with the lowest available

carbon footprint; - Electrification of mobile mining fleet; - Continuous improvement of energy efficiency.

The Company estimates that these projects will require nearly USUSD 850 million CAPEX in 2021-2030 to be incurred by Polymetal including USUSD 450 million of additional spending not included in the previous Group's CAPEX guidance. The updated CAPEX guidance is published in our Analyst & Investor Day presentation available on the Company's website at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/reports-and-results/presentations/.

Furthermore, the Report contains information on specific carbon footprint reduction projects at our mines, our climate scenarios, approach to managing climate-related risks and opportunities (including governance and strategy features).

The qualitative and quantitative data disclosed in the Report has been prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Financial Services Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and accompanies our annual submissions under the CDP.

The Climate Change Report 2021 is available on the Company's website at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/ sustainability/environment/climate-change-and-energy-management

Additionally, new Climate Change Policy was approved by the Board of Directors Polymetal International plc on 15 April 2021 and published on the Company's website. The Climate Change Policy introduces an approach for evaluating the impact caused by the changing climate on the Group's operations, cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and improving energy efficiency wherever the Group operates, taking account of good international practice and the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The document is available at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/disclosure-center/ corporate-documents/policies

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries 

Media                          Investor Relations 
                            Polymetal     ir@polymetalinternational.com 
FTI Consulting 
                            Evgeny Monakhov  +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Leonid Fink              +44 20 3727 1000 
                            Timofey Kulakov 
Viktor Pomichal 
                            Kirill Kuznetsov  +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 
Andrew Foster 
                            RBC Europe Limited 
Richard Brown 
                            Marcus Jackson   +44 20 7653 4000 
 
Panmure Gordon                     Jamil Miah 
 
Daniel Norman 
                    +44 20 7886 2500 
John Prior

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     POLY 
LEI Code:   213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
Sequence No.: 100680 
EQS News ID:  1188399 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188399&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

POLYMETAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.