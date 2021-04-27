Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.04.2021 | 08:41
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Hemnet to the Main Market

Stockholm, April 27, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Hemnet AB's shares (short name: HEM) commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm
Main Market. The company belongs to the Real estate sector. Hemnet is the 40th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as
an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value
proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of
relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting
relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 20 years. For more
information about the company, www.hemnetgroup.se 

"We are proud to be listing on Nasdaq Stockholm," said Cecilia Beck-Friis, CEO
of Hemnet. "Today marks an important milestone in Hemnet's journey and we look
forward to continuing building value for the housing market as well as for our
existing and new shareholders." 

"We are excited to give Hemnet's shares a new home on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main
Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Hemnet is yet
another addition to our growing family of innovative and successful technology
companies, and we look forward to supporting them on their IPO and continued
growth journey." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson
+46 73 449 6135
david.augustsson@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
