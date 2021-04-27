Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Hemnet to the Main Market

Stockholm, April 27, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Hemnet AB's shares (short name: HEM) commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Real estate sector. Hemnet is the 40th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 20 years. For more information about the company, www.hemnetgroup.se "We are proud to be listing on Nasdaq Stockholm," said Cecilia Beck-Friis, CEO of Hemnet. "Today marks an important milestone in Hemnet's journey and we look forward to continuing building value for the housing market as well as for our existing and new shareholders." "We are excited to give Hemnet's shares a new home on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Hemnet is yet another addition to our growing family of innovative and successful technology companies, and we look forward to supporting them on their IPO and continued growth journey." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 73 449 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com