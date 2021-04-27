Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.04.2021 | 08:41
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes TROPHY GAMES Development A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen April 27, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
TROPHY GAMES Development share (short name: TGAMES) starts today on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark. TROPHY GAMES belongs to the Consumer
Products & Services sector and is the 7th company which will be admitted to
trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 41th company on the Nasdaq
Nordic Market*. 

TROPHY GAMES is an innovative, Denmark-based game studio that develops and
publishes mobile and PC games. The Company develops and publishes games with
strategy and management challenges and predominantly focuses on football-themed
games. Recently, the Company has ventured into additional game genres and the
suite of games to be released in 2021 include an esports manager title and an
auto battler title. 

"We are pleased with the great interest we have experienced during the
subscription period", says Søren Gleie, CEO of TROPHY GAMES. "I see it as an
expression that investors believe in our products and our plans for developing
the business. For us at TROPHY GAMES, the listing on Nasdaq First North is a
crucial step in realizing our business plans. Now it is up to us to set a good
example and prove that we deserve the trust that investors have shown us." 

"We are proud to welcome TROPHY GAMES to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market,"
said Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "The listing is the
7th company on Nasdaq First North already this year and clearly testifies to
the appetite in the market for Danish startups, which must ensure continued
growth, development and innovation as well as the jobs of the future". 

TROPHY GAMES has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq media contact

Communication Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854325
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.