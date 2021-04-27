Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes TROPHY GAMES Development A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen April 27, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the TROPHY GAMES Development share (short name: TGAMES) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. TROPHY GAMES belongs to the Consumer Products & Services sector and is the 7th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 41th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. TROPHY GAMES is an innovative, Denmark-based game studio that develops and publishes mobile and PC games. The Company develops and publishes games with strategy and management challenges and predominantly focuses on football-themed games. Recently, the Company has ventured into additional game genres and the suite of games to be released in 2021 include an esports manager title and an auto battler title. "We are pleased with the great interest we have experienced during the subscription period", says Søren Gleie, CEO of TROPHY GAMES. "I see it as an expression that investors believe in our products and our plans for developing the business. For us at TROPHY GAMES, the listing on Nasdaq First North is a crucial step in realizing our business plans. Now it is up to us to set a good example and prove that we deserve the trust that investors have shown us." "We are proud to welcome TROPHY GAMES to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "The listing is the 7th company on Nasdaq First North already this year and clearly testifies to the appetite in the market for Danish startups, which must ensure continued growth, development and innovation as well as the jobs of the future". TROPHY GAMES has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact Communication Director Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854325