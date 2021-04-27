News summary:

5G and next-gen applications need secure and resilient timing with nanosecond precision

Cost-optimized multi-band technology boosts timing accuracy and reliability by correcting ionospheric errors

Multi-band GNSS smart antenna and receiver now built into ADVA's OSA 5405-MB outdoor grandmaster clock

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its OSA 5405-MB, the industry's first ultra-compact outdoor PTP grandmaster clock with multi-band GNSS receiver and integrated antenna. Part of the OSA 5405 Series of smart synchronization devices for indoor or outdoor deployment, the OSA 5405-MB ensures timing accuracy by eliminating the impact of ionospheric delay variation. This empowers communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to deliver the nanosecond precision needed for 5G fronthaul and other emerging time-sensitive applications. The multi-band GNSS receiver and integrated antenna enable the OSA 5405-MB to meet PRTC-B accuracy requirements (+/-40nsec) even in challenging conditions. For the first time, the technology is available in an edge timing device with minimal footprint, helping operators achieve unprecedented accuracy and reliability as they roll out wide-spread small cell networks.

ADVA's OSA 5405-MB changes the game for nanosecond timing at the edge of the network

"Our multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receiver provides an extremely cost-efficient way to achieve PRTC-B UTC-traceable network timing with the levels of accuracy needed for next-generation use cases. By adding this technology to our versatile, small-form-factor OSA 5405 Series, we're offering a route to precision synchronization at the network access without significant investment," said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "A ruggedized design and minimal visibility make our OSA 5405-MB easy to install in almost any outdoor location. With the power to compensate for ionospheric delay variations and provide resilience against jamming and spoofing, our compact edge solution really is the key to 5G synchronization."

The OSA 5405 Series is a uniquely versatile timing solution ideal for deployment deep in urban canyons, precisely where the most advanced end applications require stringent synchronization. With its small form factor, the OSA 5405-I indoor variant can be positioned on windows to avoid multipath signal interference. Offering both electrical and optical interfaces and featuring cost-effective Ethernet cabling, the OSA 5405 Series avoids the archaic and expensive RF feeds of traditional GNSS installations by integrating an antenna, GNSS receiver and PTP grandmaster in a single device.

Now with multi-band GNSS technology, the OSA 5405-MB also protects against timing inaccuracies caused by ionospheric disturbance. By receiving GNSS signals in two frequency bands and using the differences between them to calculate and compensate for delay variation, the OSA 5405-MB eliminates inaccuracy and ensures ultra-precise synchronization whatever the space weather conditions. It can also work with up to four concurrent GNSS constellations (GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS and BEIDOU), increasing the number of observable satellites in urban canyons. A comprehensive set of Syncjack PTP and GNSS jamming and spoofing monitoring features in combination with ADVA's Ensemble Controller and Sync Director assures highest synchronization quality and provides transparency for simple operation of even very large synchronization networks. The OSA 5405-MB also offers network-delivered timing backup to further mitigate GNSS vulnerabilities and make synchronization more robust and resilient.

"Highly accurate timing is becoming more critical every year. In CSP infrastructure, power utilities, broadcast and enterprise networks across most industries, precision synchronization that meets tight PRTC-B specifications is essential. The OSA 5405-MB is capable of providing different PTP profiles as well as NTP directly out of the smart antenna with no compromise on accuracy," commented Nir Laufer, VP, product line management, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "With its multi-band receiver, our new OSA 5405-MB delivers PRTC-B levels of synchronization accuracy. Small, lightweight, low-power and versatile, it can be deployed almost anywhere and will perform perfectly even under extreme conditions. What's more, its Syncjack PTP and GNSS assurance capabilities ensure accurate, real-time monitoring of timing quality."

Further information on the OSA 5405-MB is available in these slides: https://adva.li/osa-5405-mb-slides.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to-end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at www.oscilloquartz.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

