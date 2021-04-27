XNFY Lab Announce the Launch of an AI Generated Fashion

- A powerful and adaptable technology to revolutionize digital brand content and start a new era in the upcycling of garments

VIANA DO CASTELO, Portugal, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fashion industry is based on cycles, trends, and creative/self-expression and like few others is all about visuals, looks and style. These characteristics are the perfect fit for our Visual AI technology.

Understanding the current state of fashion and the potential of AI generated content to solve some of its main problems, the Lab research team developed an IP technology integrating Microsoft Azure Machine Learning, an AI solution, to provide designers, brands and marketplaces a tool that learns from multiple sources and generates high-definition clothing images or professional digital style content. The technology capacity can also be used to "re-think" and generate new design ideas based on unsold inventory and deadstock fabrics for example.

With this technology, brands can show clothes images to their customers via e-commerce or social networks first, even before they exist. That will be a very accurate way to predict the demand of that item and avoid the current status-quo and industry processes, which generates a lot of unsold inventory.

"The technology we are building can be applied in almost every industry, but for fashion we solve real problems and have a positive impact." Orlando Ribas, CEO XNFY Lab.

The vision behind this project is also aligned with the recent Microsoft in Culture, a Microsoft initiative that merges creative industries with the technology to innovate.

EVOLUTION OF OUR AI GENERATED FASHION

Overall, Microsoft Azure Machine Learning enhances the business potential for fashion by empowering researchers to collaborate, improve, train and deploy AI models and accelerate our time-to-market. In addition, it allows customers to validate and test datasets quicker, bringing results in hours versus instead of days.

"We reached the first milestone of our roadmap with impressive results. To celebrate this milestone we are preparing a small, limited edition crowdfunding, where we will put AI design product in the hands of customers." Orlando Ribas, CEO XNFY Lab.

"Microsoft's collaboration with XNFY Lab helps spark innovation in the fashion industry. Today, we are witnessing a second wave of digital transformation that hopefully will push us even faster into the future, also in fashion. AI augments the human knowledge and creativity that fashion always relies on to create masterpieces like never before," says Michele Camuri, Industry Lead - Retail, CPG, Fashion & Luxury at Microsoft.

