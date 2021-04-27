Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.04.2021 | 09:03
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New China Plus Complimentary Guide:?"Identifying Opportunities Within the Belt & Road Initiative"

HONG KONG, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Devonshire-Ellis, founding partner and chairman of Dezan Shira and Associates, an Asia focused foreign investment consultancy, recently published a guide discussing the various opportunities for investors within the Belt and Road Initiative.

This guide, "Identifying Opportunities Within the Belt & Road Initiative", comprises 142 pages of information about the initiative and differs from most other BRI publications by including a breakdown of the legal, tax and financial structures comprising the BRI, adding in operational pitfalls and costs, as well as the latest opportunity developments and case studies.

This is the first book to properly examine how the BRI can be exploited and where opportunities can be found.??

Praise for "Identifying Opportunities Within the Belt & Road Initiative"?

"Has raised the bar on coverage of this important topic."? - Daniel Widdicombe, Former Head of Investment Banking, China Construction Bank UK

"I?wish that this work finds its way to the desks of European industry associations and government cabinets so that they can better understand how to be part of such an important international project." - Michele Geraci, Former Minister of State, Italy

"Identifying Opportunities Within the Belt & Road Initiative" is a complimentary download from the Asia Briefing bookstore. For your copy, please click here.

Subscription to Asia Briefing is free, and provides you with access to our reports, the Asia Briefing Weekly roundup of latest business and investment news from across the region, and invitations to webinars on in-depth business topics. Subscribe here.

Dezan Shira & Associates - Founded in Hong Kong in 1992, Dezan Shira & Associates is a pan-Asia, multi-disciplinary professional services firm, providing market entry, legal, accounting, tax, HR, technology, and operational advisory to international investors. The mission of the firm is to guide foreign companies through Asia's complex regulatory environments and assist with all aspects of establishing, maintaining, and growing their business operations throughout the region.

Contact

Dezan Shira & Associates / Asia Briefing Limited

Rohini Singh
Group Media and Content
+91 98106 87357
Email: media@asiabriefing.com
Website: www.asiabriefing.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496399/Dezan_Shira_and_Associates_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.