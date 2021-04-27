Linda Säresand named CEO of newly formed Storytel Books AB

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Säresand, currently the vice president of Norstedts Förlagsgrupp, has been appointed CEO of the newly formed subsidiary Storytel Books AB ("Storytel Books") as the Group parent Storytel AB gathers its wholly owned book-related businesses under one company. Linda Säresand will also become the chair of the Board of the publishing houses Norstedts Förlagsgrupp (SWE), Gummerus (FIN) and People's (DEN).

Linda Säresand has a solid background from the book industry and joined Norstedts Förlagsgrupp in 2011, holding several key positions over the years, most recently that of vice president. She will take on her new role as CEO of Storytel Books on 4 May.

Linda Säresand's assignment will include the development of the wholly owned publishing houses' strategic cooperations within rights, law, business development, business support systems, and support Storytel AB's global expansion through the acquisition of publishers.

"The establishment of Storytel Books is a great reinforcement and opportunity for the publishing houses in the Group on our trajectory to further strengthen and develop our cooperation and joint offering to authors," says Linda Säresand.

"I am really looking forward to building Storytel Books together with the CEOs of the publishing houses. We are strongly positioned on a market in transformation, and by consolidating our strengths we have the opportunity to further gear up our compelling offering. Storytel is currently also in the midst of major international expansion which is exciting from the publishing perspective," says Linda Säresand.

Rustan Panday

chair of the Board of Directors of Storytel AB and Storytel Books:

"Norstedts Förlagsgrupp is one of the leading Nordic publishing houses in the ongoing transformation of the book market. Linda's solid experience in the areas of business and contracts, and her successes in creating a sustainable business for creators and publishing houses in a digital era, make her the perfect choice to lead Storytel Books in a world where consumers are embracing all book formats and higher accessibility."

