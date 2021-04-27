Representatives from 15 agricultural and solar businesses, research entities, and certification bodies in Germany have developed DIN SPEC 91434, a new set of proposed standards for agrivoltaics.From pv magazine Germany BSW-Solar, the German solar industry association, has revealed that 15 agricultural companies, solar businesses, research entities, and certification bodies have developed a new proposed standard for the construction of agrivoltaic projects. The DIN SPEC 91434 standard was initially developed by experts from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and the University ...

