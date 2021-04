Tetragon Financial Group (Tetragon) reported a 9.5% NAV TR in FY20 in US dollar terms. Its main value driver remains TFG Asset Management, which delivered a 24% return in FY20 as it continues to expand its assets under management (AUM, up by 10% in FY20 mainly assisted by Equitix). In contrast, Tetragon's CLO and real estate investments were a drag on FY20 performance. Moreover, Polygon funds (the majority of Tetragon's exposure to hedge funds) delivered positive returns, but below broader equity markets. As a result, Tetragon posted a 7.6% return on equity, below its long-term target of 10-15%. Still, its long-term performance remains intact with an average 13.7% NAV TR pa over the last 10 years.

