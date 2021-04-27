SaaS unicorn ActiveCampaign commits to tripling employee count in Dublin by 2023

Company crosses 100 employee milestone, will add 200 jobs in next two years to fulfill its goal of helping growing businesses scale

DUBLIN and LONDON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign , the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), has reached a milestone of 100 employees in Dublin, more than doubling headcount in 2020. This growth through uncertain times proves high demand for customer experience automation among Europe's 25 million small and growing businesses .

The growth in the Dublin-based team began in 2019 as part of a commitment by ActiveCampaign to invest in regional staff to better serve its EMEA customers and grow the market. Since emerging with just a handful of employees, the region has grown and now employs staff in a variety of roles across sales, support, marketing, design and HR. The company is on track to create an additional 200 jobs in Dublin by the end of 2023.

The investment serves to fulfill ActiveCampaign's Customer Success Commitment , the only commitment of its kind in the market. Through that, the company supports EMEA customers with a number of benefits they can't find from legacy email marketing, CRM or marketing automation providers, including a two-year price lock, easy subscription management, pause billing for up to twelve months without losing data, paying only for marketable contacts and more.

The company bolsters its regional operations with the hire of John Lamphiere who is based in Dublin as Regional Vice President, EMEA. With his decades of experience working with some of the biggest technology businesses today, Lamphiere is perfectly positioned to lead the expanding team. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA for Glassdoor, and has also served in management roles at Quantcast International, Facebook and Yahoo.

Lamphiere joins at a time of tremendous growth for ActiveCampaign. Earlier this month, the company announced a $240M Series C round and 145,000 customers across 170 countries. The company also shared that its ARR surpassed $165M, up from $100M less than a year ago. The strengthened EMEA team ensures local customers are supported in real time and the product roadmap and services are aligned to regional needs.

"Dublin is a thriving technology hub with a deep talent pool," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "We're investing in the market here because we believe that these are the right people to support our customers across the entire EMEA region. This is an exciting time to be at ActiveCampaign, and we're looking for more talented individuals to complete our team and introduce us to emerging and growing businesses across Europe."

"If recent events have taught us anything, it's that the customer needs to be at the heart of any business's go-to market strategy. That's what ActiveCampaign stands for and why I'm thrilled to join the company," said Lamphiere. "ActiveCampaign truly embodies this for the customers it serves, which is a real differentiator in this competitive market. I'm looking forward to helping our customers achieve their growth goals through powerful automation for a seamless experience across every touchpoint."

ActiveCampaign customer, London Future Academy shared why they use Customer Experience Automation to power their business. "By automating our course offerings in ActiveCampaign, it extends that personal experience we strive to provide," said Mo Saiful Hussain, co-founder and director of London Future Academy. "The software also contributes to our growth as we have been able to expand our online business, positioning us for explosive growth in 2021 and beyond."

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 145,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 500+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 850+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

