RC profit (loss), underlying RC profit (loss) and net debt are non-GAAP measures. Inventory holding (gains) losses and adjusting items are non-GAAP adjustments.
* For items marked with an asterisk throughout this document, definitions are provided in the Glossary on page 33.
Financial results
bp announced a change in strategy and a new organizational model in 2020. From the start of 2021 we have also changed the way that we performance manage bp. From the first quarter of 2021, the group's reportable segments are gas & low carbon energy, oil production & operations, customers & products, and Rosneft.
In customers & products, as we respond to the energy transition, convenience and electrification are expected to form a greater proportion of our margins and to provide visibility we have provided further information on customers - convenience & mobility and products - refining and trading.
Customers - convenience & mobility includes our customer-focused businesses, spanning convenience and mobility, which includes fuels retail and next-gen offers such as electrification, as well as aviation, midstream, and Castrol lubricants. Products business includes refining and oil & oil products trading.
At 31 December 2020, the group's reportable segments were Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. Comparative information for 2020 has been restated to reflect the changes in reportable segments. For more information see note 1 Basis of preparation - Change in segmentation.
In addition to the highlights on page 2:
Analysis of RC profit (loss)* before interest and tax and reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period
Analysis of underlying RC profit (loss)* before interest and tax
Operating Metrics
Outlook & Guidance
Macro outlook
In addition to the guidance on page 2:
Strengthening finances
gas & low carbon energy
Financial results
gas
gas & low carbon energy (continued)
oil production & operations
Financial results
oil production & operations (continued)
customers & products
Financial results
(a) Based on LMCA data for top 20 selling OEMs (total new car sales) in 2019.
(b) A reconciliation to RC profit before interest and tax by business is provided on page 30.
customers & products (continued)
(a) A reconciliation to RC profit before interest and tax by business is provided on page 30.
(a) Reported to the nearest 100.
(c) Comparative information for 2020 has been restated for the changes to net presentation of revenues and purchases relating to physically settled derivative contracts effective 1 January 2021. For more information see Note 1 basis of preparation - Voluntary change in accounting policy.
(d) In 2021 the RMM has been updated to reflect changes in bp's portfolio, and the update of crude reference for Mediterranean region. On this basis the fourth quarter and first quarter 2020 RMM would be $6.1/bbl and $8.9/bbl respectively.
Rosneft
Financial results
other businesses & corporate
Other businesses & corporate comprises our innovation & engineering business including bp ventures and Launchpad, regions, cities & solutions, our corporate activities & functions, and any residual costs of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
Financial results
Financial statements
Group income statement
(a) Numbers have been restated as a result of changes to the net presentation of revenues and purchases relating to physically settled derivative contracts effective 1 January 2021. For more information see Note 1 basis of preparation - Voluntary change in accounting policy.
Condensed group statement of comprehensive income
(a) See Note 1 - Basis of preparation - Pensions and other post-retirement benefits for further information.
Condensed group statement of changes in equity
Group balance sheet
Condensed group cash flow statement
Notes
Note 1. Basis of preparation
The interim financial information included in this report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'.
The results for the interim periods are unaudited and, in the opinion of management, include all adjustments necessary for a fair presentation of the results for each period. All such adjustments are of a normal recurring nature. This report should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended 31 December 2020 included in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020.
The directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the interim financial statements. The impact of COVID-19 and the current economic environment has been considered as part of the going concern assessment. Forecast liquidity has been assessed under a number of stressed scenarios performed to support this assertion. Reverse stress tests performed indicated that the group will continue to operate as a going concern for at least 12 months from the balance sheet date even if the Brent price fell to zero.
bp prepares its consolidated financial statements included within BP Annual Report and Form 20-F on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), IFRS as adopted by the European Union (EU) and in accordance with the provisions of the UK Companies Act 2006 as applicable to companies reporting under international accounting standards. As a result of the UK's withdrawal from the EU, with effect from 1 January 2021, the consolidated financial statements are also prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the UK. IFRS as adopted by the UK does not differ from IFRS as adopted by the EU. IFRS as adopted by the EU and UK differ in certain respects from IFRS as issued by the IASB. The differences have no impact on the group's consolidated financial statements for the periods presented.
The financial information presented herein has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies expected to be used in preparing BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021 which are the same as those used in preparing BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 with the exception of the changes described in the 'Updates to significant accounting policies' section below. There are no other new or amended standards or interpretations adopted from 1 January 2021 onwards that have a significant impact on the financial information.
Considerations in respect of COVID-19 and the current economic environment
bp's significant accounting judgements and estimates were disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. These have been subsequently considered at the end of this quarter to determine if any changes were required to those judgements and estimates as a result of current market conditions. The conditions also result in the valuation of certain assets and liabilities remaining subject to more uncertainty, including those set out below.
Impairment testing assumptions
The group's price assumptions are unchanged from those disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 and a summary, in real 2020 terms, is provided below:
The group has identified upstream oil and gas properties with carrying amounts totalling approximately $44 billion where the headroom, based on the most recent impairment tests performed, was less than or equal to 20% of the carrying value. A change in price or other assumptions within the next financial year may result in a recoverable amount of one or more of these assets above or below the current carrying amount and therefore there is a significant risk of impairment reversals or charges in that period.
The discount rates used in value-in-use impairment testing as disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020, are unchanged.
Provisions
The nominal risk-free discount rate applied to provisions is reviewed on a quarterly basis. The discount rate applied to the group's provisions as disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020, is unchanged.
Pensions and other post-retirement benefits
The group's defined benefit pension plans are reviewed quarterly to determine any changes to the fair value of the plan assets or present value of the defined benefit obligations. As a result of the review during the first quarter of 2021, the group's total net defined benefit pension plan surplus as at 31 March 2021 is $1.0 billion, compared to a deficit of $1.3 billion at 31 December 2020. This change was predominantly driven by increases in the UK, US and Eurozone discount rates partly offset by increases in inflation rates and negative asset performance. The current environment is likely to continue to affect the values of the plan assets and obligations resulting in potential volatility in the amount of the net defined benefit pension plan surplus/deficit recognized.
Impairment of financial assets measured at amortized cost
The estimate of the loss allowance recognized on financial assets measured at amortized cost using an expected credit loss approach was determined not to be a significant accounting estimate in preparing BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. Expected credit loss allowances are, however, reviewed and updated quarterly. Allowances are recognized on assets where there is evidence that the asset is credit-impaired and on a forward-looking expected credit loss basis for assets that are not credit-impaired. The current economic environment and future credit risk outlook have been considered in updating the estimate of loss allowances with no significant impact in the quarter.
Note 1. Basis of preparation (continued)
The group continues to believe that the calculation of expected credit loss allowances is not a significant accounting estimate. The group continues to apply its credit policy as disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 - Financial statements - Note 29 Financial instruments and financial risk factors - credit risk.
Other accounting judgements and estimates
All other significant accounting judgements and estimates disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 remain applicable and no new significant accounting judgements or estimates have been identified specifically arising from the impact of COVID-19.
Updates to significant accounting policies
Change in accounting policy - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase II
Financial authorities in the US, UK, EU and other territories are currently undertaking reviews of key interest rate benchmarks such as the London Inter-bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) with a view to replacing them with alternative benchmarks. Following the completion of consultation processes, these financial authorities have begun to announce the timing of both benchmark transitions and continued publication of synthetic benchmarks. Amendments to IFRS 9 'Financial instruments', IFRS 16 'Leases' and other IFRSs were issued by the IASB in August 2020 to provide practical expedients and reliefs in relation to modifications of financial instruments and leases that arise from transition from Inter-bank Offered Rates to alternative risk-free rates. These amendments also provide relief to certain hedge accounting requirements. bp adopted these amendments from 1 January 2021 and they will be applied prospectively.
bp has set up an internal working group on interest rate benchmark reform to monitor market developments and manage the transition to alternative benchmark rates and is currently assessing the impact on contracts and arrangements that are linked to existing interest rate benchmarks, for example, borrowings, leases and derivative contracts. bp is also participating on external committees and task forces dedicated to interest rate benchmark reform.
Change in segmentation
During the first quarter of 2021, the group's reportable segments changed consistent with a change in the way that resources are allocated and performance is assessed by the chief operating decision maker, who for bp is the group chief executive, from that date. From the first quarter of 2021, the group's reportable segments are gas & low carbon energy, oil production & operations, customers & products, and Rosneft. At 31 December 2020, the group's reportable segments were Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft.
Gas & low carbon energy comprises regions with upstream businesses that predominantly produce natural gas, gas marketing and trading activities and the group's renewables businesses, including biofuels, solar and wind. Gas producing regions were previously in the Upstream segment. The group's renewables businesses were previously part of 'Other businesses and corporate'.
Oil production & operations comprises regions with upstream activities that predominantly produce crude oil. These activities were previously in the Upstream segment.
Customers & products comprises the group's customer-focused businesses, spanning convenience and mobility, which includes fuels retail and next-gen offers such as electrification, as well as aviation, midstream, and Castrol lubricants. It also includes our oil products businesses, refining & trading. The petrochemicals business will also be reported in restated comparative information as part of the customers and products segment up to its sale in December 2020. The customers & products segment is, therefore, substantially unchanged from the former Downstream segment with the exception of the Petrochemicals disposal.
The Rosneft segment is unchanged and continues to include equity-accounted earnings from the group's investment in Rosneft.
The segment measure of profit or loss continues to be replacement cost profit or loss before interest and tax, which reflects the replacement cost of supplies by excluding from profit or loss before interest and tax inventory holding gains and losses. See Note 3 for further information.
Comparative information for 2020 has been restated in Notes 3, 4 and 5 to reflect the changes in reportable segments.
Voluntary change in accounting policy - Net presentation of revenues and purchases relating to physically settled derivative contracts
bp routinely enters into transactions for the sale and purchase of commodities that are physically settled and meet the definition of a derivative financial instrument. These contracts are within the scope of IFRS 9 and as such, prior to settlement, changes in the fair value of these derivative contracts are presented as gains and losses within other operating revenues. The group previously presented revenues and purchases for such contracts on a gross basis in the income statement upon physical settlement. These transactions have historically represented a substantial portion of the revenues and purchases reported in the group's consolidated financial statements.
The change in strategic direction of the group supported by organisational changes to implement the strategy from 1 January 2021, results in the group determining that the revenue and corresponding purchases relating to such transactions should be presented net, as gains or losses within other operating revenues, from that date. Additionally the group's trading activity has continued to evolve over time from one of capturing third-party physical trades to provide flow assurance to one with increasing levels of optimisation, taking advantage of price volatility and fluctuations in demand and supply, which will continue under the new strategy, further supporting the change in presentation. The new presentation provides reliable and more relevant information for users of the accounts as the group's revenue recognition is more closely aligned with its assessment of 'Scope 3' emissions from its products, its 'Net Zero' ambition and how management monitors and manages performance of such contracts. Comparative information for sales and other operating revenues and purchases for 2020 has been restated as shown in the table below. There is no significant impact on comparative information for profit before income and tax or earnings per share.
Note 1. Basis of preparation (continued)
In addition, as disclosed in the group's 2020 financial statements, in 2020 revenues from physically settled derivative contracts were reclassified as other operating revenues and were no longer presented together with revenues from contracts with customers.In these first quarter 2021 financial statements certain other similar contracts have been reclassified as other operating revenues and then been subject to net presentation as described above. Comparative information for natural gas, LNG and NGLs, and non-oil products and other revenue from contracts with customers in Note 4 has been amended to align with current period presentation as shown in the table below.
Note 2. Non-current assets held for sale
The carrying amount of assets classified as held for sale at 31 March 2021 is $31 million, with associated liabilities of $34 million.
At 31 December 2020 the balance consists primarily of a 20% participating interest from BP's 60% participating interest in Block 61 in Oman, which is reported in the gas & low carbon energy segment. As announced on 1 February 2021, BP agreed to sell this interest to PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) of Thailand for a total consideration of up to $2.6 billion, subject to final adjustments. On 28 March, a royal decree was published approving the sale and $2.4 billion was received in March 2021.
Note 3. Analysis of replacement cost profit (loss) before interest and tax and reconciliation to profit (loss) before taxation(a)
(a) Comparative information for 2020 has been restated to reflect the changes in reportable segments. For more information see Note 1 basis of preparation - Change in segmentation.
Note 4. Sales and other operating revenues(a)
Top of page 24
Note 5. Depreciation, depletion and amortization(a)
Note 6. Earnings per share and shares in issue
Basic earnings per ordinary share (EpS) amounts are calculated by dividing the profit (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. No share buybacks were carried out during the quarter.
The calculation of EpS is performed separately for each discrete quarterly period, and for the year-to-date period. As a result, the sum of the discrete quarterly EpS amounts in any particular year-to-date period may not be equal to the EpS amount for the year-to-date period.
For the diluted EpS calculation the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period is adjusted for the number of shares that are potentially issuable in connection with employee share-based payment plans using the treasury stock method.
Note 7. Dividends
Dividends payable
BP today announced an interim dividend of 5.25 cents per ordinary share which is expected to be paid on 18 June 2021 to ordinary shareholders and American Depositary Share (ADS) holders on the register on 7 May 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 6 May 2021. The corresponding amount in sterling is due to be announced on 8 June 2021, calculated based on the average of the market exchange rates over three dealing days between 3 June 2021 and 7 June 2021. Holders of ADSs are expected to receive $0.315 per ADS (less applicable fees). The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the first quarter 2021 dividend. Ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) will be able to participate in a dividend reinvestment programme. Details of the first quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends and further details of the dividend reinvestment programmes are available at bp.com/drip.
Note 8. Net debt
As part of actively managing its debt portfolio, the group bought back finance debt with an outstanding aggregate principal amount of $2.0 billion in January 2021 and a further $1.9 billion equivalent of euro and sterling bonds in March 2021. Derivatives associated with non-USD debt bought back were also terminated. There was no significant impact on net debt or gearing as a result of these transactions.
Note 9. Inventory valuation
A provision of $80 million was held against hydrocarbon inventories at 31 March 2021 ($216 million at 31 December 2020 and $3,596 million at 31 March 2020) to write them down to their net realizable value. As a result of the changes in strategic direction of the group and the evolution of the trading strategy set out in Note 1, from 1 January, certain inventory, totalling $10.2 billion as at 31 March 2021, is now treated as trading inventory and is valued at fair value whereas the equivalent inventory was previously valued at the lower of cost or net realisable value in prior periods.
Note 10. Statutory accounts
The financial information shown in this publication, which was approved by the Board of Directors on 26 April 2021, is unaudited and does not constitute statutory financial statements. Audited financial information will be published in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021. BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 has been filed with the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales. The report of the auditor on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or section 498(3) of the UK Companies Act 2006.
Additional information
Capital expenditure*(a)
Top of page 27
Adjusting items*(a)
Top of page 28
Net debt including leases
Readily marketable inventory* (RMI)
Readily marketable inventory (RMI) is oil and oil products inventory held and price risk-managed by bp's trading & supply enabler (T&S) which could be sold to generate funds if required. Paid-up RMI is RMI that BP has paid for.
We believe that disclosing the amounts of RMI and paid-up RMI is useful to investors as it enables them to better understand and evaluate the group's inventories and liquidity position by enabling them to see the level of discretionary inventory held by T&S and to see builds or releases of liquid trading inventory.
See the Glossary on page 33 for a more detailed definition of RMI. RMI at fair value, paid-up RMI and unpaid RMI are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of total inventory as reported on the group balance sheet to paid-up RMI is provided below.
Gulf of Mexico oil spill
Working capital* reconciliation
Surplus cash flow reconciliation for first quarter 2021
Reconciliation of customers & products RC profit by business before interest and tax* to underlying RC profit before interest and tax to adjusted EBITDA*
Top of page 31
Reconciliation of customers & products RC profit before interest and tax* to convenience gross margin at constant foreign exchange
Top of page 32
Realizations* and marker prices
Exchange rates
Legal proceedings
For a full discussion of the group's material legal proceedings, see pages 226-227 of bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020.
Glossary
Non-GAAP measures are provided for investors because they are closely tracked by management to evaluate bp's operating performance and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. Non-GAAP measures are sometimes referred to as alternative performance measures.
New metrics have been introduced in 2021 to provide transparency against key strategic value drivers.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as underlying replacement cost (RC) profit* before interest and tax, add back depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration write-offs (net of adjusting items). bp believes it is helpful to disclose adjusted EBITDA because it reflects how the segment measures underlying business delivery. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis for the segment is RC profit or loss before interest and tax. RC profit or loss before interest and tax is the measure of profit or loss that is required to be disclosed for each operating segment under IFRS.
Adjusting items are items that bp discloses separately because it considers such disclosures to be meaningful and relevant to investors. They are items that management considers to be important to period-on-period analysis of the group's results and are disclosed in order to enable investors to better understand and evaluate the group's reported financial performance. Adjusting items include fair value accounting effects. Adjusting items within equity-accounted earnings are reported net of incremental income tax reported by the equity-accounted entity. An analysis of adjusting items by segment and type is shown on page 28. Prior to 2021 adjusting items were reported under two different headings - non-operating items and fair value accounting effects.
Bioenergy production is average thousands of barrels of biofuel production per day during the period covered, net to bp. This includes equivalent ethanol production, bp Bunge biopower for grid export, biogas and refining co-processing and standalone hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO).
Capital expenditure is total cash capital expenditure as stated in the condensed group cash flow statement.
Consolidation adjustment - UPII is unrealized profit in inventory arising on inter-segment transactions.
Convenience gross margin is a non-GAAP measure. Convenience gross margin is RC profit before interest and tax for convenience & mobility, excluding adjusting items to derive underlying RC profit before interest and tax. convenience & mobility underlying RC profit before interest and tax is further adjusted by subtracting underlying RC profit before interest and tax for Castrol; adding-back depreciation, depletion and amortization, production and manufacturing, distribution and administration expenses for convenience and mobility (excluding Castrol); subtracting earnings from equity-accounted entities in convenience and mobility (excluding Castrol) and gross margin for retail fuels, next-gen, aviation, B2B and midstream. Convenience gross margin growth - the year-on-year change in convenience gross margin at constant foreign exchange. This metric requires a calculation based on convenience gross margin ($ billion) at constant foreign exchange. The foreign exchange calculation compares the current period value over the restated comparative period value which results in the growth % at constant foreign exchange rates. bp believes it is helpful to disclose the convenience gross margin because this measure may help investors to understand and evaluate, in the same way as management, our progress against our strategic objectives of redefining convenience. The nearest GAAP measure is RC profit before interest and tax. A reconciliation to GAAP information is provided on page 30.
Developed renewables to final investment decision (FID) - Total generating capacity for assets developed to FID by all entities where bp has an equity share (proportionate to equity share). If asset is subsequently sold bp will continue to record capacity as developed to FID. If bp equity share increases developed capacity to FID will increase proportionately to share increase for any assets where bp held equity at the point of FID.
Divestment proceeds are disposal proceeds as per the condensed group cash flow statement.
Effective tax rate (ETR) on replacement cost (RC) profit or loss is a non-GAAP measure. The ETR on RC profit or loss is calculated by dividing taxation on a RC basis by RC profit or loss before tax. Information on RC profit or loss is provided below. bp believes it is helpful to disclose the ETR on RC profit or loss because this measure excludes the impact of price changes on the replacement of inventories and allows for more meaningful comparisons between reporting periods. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is the ETR on profit or loss for the period.
Electric vehicle charge points are defined as charge points operated by either bp or a bp joint venture.
Glossary (continued)
Fair value accounting effects are non-GAAP adjustments to our IFRS profit (loss). They reflect the difference between the way bp manages the economic exposure and internally measures performance of certain activities and the way those activities are measured under IFRS. Fair value accounting effects are included within adjusting items. They relate to certain of the group's commodity, interest rate and currency risk exposures as detailed below. Other than as noted below, the fair value accounting effects described are reported in both the gas & low carbon energy and customer & products segments.
bp uses derivative instruments to manage the economic exposure relating to inventories above normal operating requirements of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. Under IFRS, these inventories are recorded at historical cost. The related derivative instruments, however, are required to be recorded at fair value with gains and losses recognized in the income statement. This is because hedge accounting is either not permitted or not followed, principally due to the impracticality of effectiveness-testing requirements. Therefore, measurement differences in relation to recognition of gains and losses occur. Gains and losses on these inventories, other than net realizable value provisions, are not recognized until the commodity is sold in a subsequent accounting period. Gains and losses on the related derivative commodity contracts are recognized in the income statement, from the time the derivative commodity contract is entered into, on a fair value basis using forward prices consistent with the contract maturity.
bp enters into physical commodity contracts to meet certain business requirements, such as the purchase of crude for a refinery or the sale of bp's gas production. Under IFRS these physical contracts are treated as derivatives and are required to be fair valued when they are managed as part of a larger portfolio of similar transactions. Gains and losses arising are recognized in the income statement from the time the derivative commodity contract is entered into.
IFRS require that inventory held for trading is recorded at its fair value using period-end spot prices, whereas any related derivative commodity instruments are required to be recorded at values based on forward prices consistent with the contract maturity. Depending on market conditions, these forward prices can be either higher or lower than spot prices, resulting in measurement differences.
bp enters into contracts for pipelines and other transportation, storage capacity, oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and certain gas and power contracts that, under IFRS, are recorded on an accruals basis. These contracts are risk-managed using a variety of derivative instruments that are fair valued under IFRS. This results in measurement differences in relation to recognition of gains and losses.
The way that bp manages the economic exposures described above, and measures performance internally, differs from the way these activities are measured under IFRS. bp calculates this difference for consolidated entities by comparing the IFRS result with management's internal measure of performance. Under management's internal measure of performance the inventory, transportation and capacity contracts in question are valued based on fair value using relevant forward prices prevailing at the end of the period. The fair values of derivative instruments used to risk manage certain oil, gas, power and other contracts, are deferred to match with the underlying exposure and the commodity contracts for business requirements are accounted for on an accruals basis. We believe that disclosing management's estimate of this difference provides useful information for investors because it enables investors to see the economic effect of these activities as a whole.
Fair value accounting effects also include changes in the fair value of the near-term portions of LNG contracts that fall within bp's risk management framework. LNG contracts are not considered derivatives, because there is insufficient market liquidity, and they are therefore accrual accounted under IFRS. However, oil and natural gas derivative financial instruments (used to risk manage the near-term portions of the LNG contracts) are fair valued under IFRS. The fair value accounting effect, which is reported in the gas and low carbon energy segment, reduces the measurement differences between that of the derivative financial instruments used to risk manage the LNG contracts and the measurement of the LNG contracts themselves, which therefore gives a better representation of performance in each period.
In addition, from the second quarter 2020 fair value accounting effects include changes in the fair value of derivatives entered into by the group to manage currency exposure and interest rate risks relating to hybrid bonds to their respective first call periods. The hybrid bonds which were issued on 17 June 2020 are classified as equity instruments and were recorded in the balance sheet at that date at their USD equivalent issued value. Under IFRS these equity instruments are not remeasured from period to period, and do not qualify for application of hedge accounting. The derivative instruments relating to the hybrid bonds, however, are required to be recorded at fair value with mark to market gains and losses recognized in the income statement. Therefore, measurement differences in relation to the recognition of gains and losses occur. The fair value accounting effect, which is reported in the other businesses & corporate segment, eliminates the fair value gains and losses of these derivative financial instruments that are recognized in the income statement. We believe that this gives a better representation of performance, by more appropriately reflecting the economic effect of these risk management activities, in each period.
Glossary (continued)
Gearing and net debt are non-GAAP measures. Net debt is calculated as finance debt, as shown in the balance sheet, plus the fair value of associated derivative financial instruments that are used to hedge foreign currency exchange and interest rate risks relating to finance debt, for which hedge accounting is applied, less cash and cash equivalents. Gearing is defined as the ratio of net debt to the total of net debt plus total equity. bp believes these measures provide useful information to investors. Net debt enables investors to see the economic effect of finance debt, related hedges and cash and cash equivalents in total. Gearing enables investors to see how significant net debt is relative to total equity. The derivatives are reported on the balance sheet within the headings 'Derivative financial instruments'. The nearest equivalent GAAP measures on an IFRS basis are finance debt and finance debt ratio. A reconciliation of finance debt to net debt is provided on page 26.
We are unable to present reconciliations of forward-looking information for net debt or gearing to finance debt and total equity, because without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to forecast accurately certain adjusting items required to present a meaningful comparable GAAP forward-looking financial measure. These items include fair value asset (liability) of hedges related to finance debt and cash and cash equivalents, that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in a GAAP estimate.
Gearing including leases and net debt including leases are non-GAAP measures. Net debt including leases is calculated as net debt plus lease liabilities, less the net amount of partner receivables and payables relating to leases entered into on behalf of joint operations. Gearing including leases is defined as the ratio of net debt including leases to the total of net debt including leases plus total equity. bp believes these measures provide useful information to investors as they enable investors to understand the impact of the group's lease portfolio on net debt and gearing. The nearest equivalent GAAP measures on an IFRS basis are finance debt and finance debt ratio. A reconciliation of finance debt to net debt including leases is provided on page 29.
Hydrocarbons - Liquids and natural gas. Natural gas is converted to oil equivalent at 5.8 billion cubic feet = 1 million barrels.
Inorganic capital expenditure is a non-GAAP measure. Inorganic capital expenditure comprises consideration in business combinations and certain other significant investments made by the group. It is reported on a cash basis. bp believes that this measure provides useful information as it allows investors to understand how bp's management invests funds in projects which expand the group's activities through acquisition. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is capital expenditure on a cash basis. Further information and a reconciliation to GAAP information is provided on page 27.
Installed renewables capacity is bp's share of capacity for operating assets owned by entities where bp has an equity share.
Inventory holding gains and losses are non-GAAP adjustments to our IFRS profit (loss) and represent:
Liquids - Liquids for oil production & operations, gas & low carbon energy and Rosneft comprises crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids. For oil production & operations and gas & low carbon energy, liquids also includes bitumen.
Major projects have a bp net investment of at least $250 million, or are considered to be of strategic importance to bp or of a high degree of complexity.
Operating cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as stated in the condensed group cash flow statement.
Glossary (continued)
Organic capital expenditure is a non-GAAP measure. Organic capital expenditure comprises capital expenditure less inorganic capital expenditure. bp believes that this measure provides useful information as it allows investors to understand how bp's management invests funds in developing and maintaining the group's assets. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is capital expenditure on a cash basis and a reconciliation to GAAP information is provided on page 27.
We are unable to present reconciliations of forward-looking information for organic capital expenditure to total cash capital expenditure, because without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to forecast accurately the adjusting item, inorganic capital expenditure, that is difficult to predict in advance in order to derive the nearest GAAP estimate.
Production-sharing agreement/contract (PSA/PSC) is an arrangement through which an oil and gas company bears the risks and costs of exploration, development and production. In return, if exploration is successful, the oil company receives entitlement to variable physical volumes of hydrocarbons, representing recovery of the costs incurred and a stipulated share of the production remaining after such cost recovery.
Readily marketable inventory (RMI) is inventory held and price risk-managed by our trading & supply enabler (T&S) which could be sold to generate funds if required. It comprises oil and oil products for which liquid markets are available and excludes inventory which is required to meet operational requirements and other inventory which is not price risk-managed. RMI is reported at fair value. Inventory held by the Downstream fuels business for the purpose of sales and marketing, and all inventories relating to the lubricants and petrochemicals businesses, are not included in RMI.
Paid-up RMI excludes RMI which has not yet been paid for. For inventory that is held in storage, a first-in first-out (FIFO) approach is used to determine whether inventory has been paid for or not. Unpaid RMI is RMI which has not yet been paid for by bp. RMI at fair value, Paid-up RMI and Unpaid RMI are non-GAAP measures. Further information is provided on page 29.
Realizations are the result of dividing revenue generated from hydrocarbon sales, excluding revenue generated from purchases made for resale and royalty volumes, by revenue generating hydrocarbon production volumes. Revenue generating hydrocarbon production reflects the bp share of production as adjusted for any production which does not generate revenue. Adjustments may include losses due to shrinkage, amounts consumed during processing, and contractual or regulatory host committed volumes such as royalties.
Refining availability represents Solomon Associates' operational availability for bp-operated refineries, which is defined as the percentage of the year that a unit is available for processing after subtracting the annualized time lost due to turnaround activity and all planned mechanical, process and regulatory downtime.
The Refining marker margin (RMM) is the average of regional indicator margins weighted for bp's crude refining capacity in each region. Each regional marker margin is based on product yields and a marker crude oil deemed appropriate for the region. The regional indicator margins may not be representative of the margins achieved by bp in any period because of bp's particular refinery configurations and crude and product slate.
Renewables pipeline - Renewable projects satisfying criteria to the point they can be considered developed to final investment decision (FID): Site based projects have obtained land exclusivity rights, or for PPA based projects an offer has been made to the counterparty, or for auction projects pre-qualification criteria has been met, or for acquisition projects post a binding offer being accepted.
Replacement cost (RC) profit or loss reflects the replacement cost of inventories sold in the period and is arrived at by excluding inventory holding gains and losses from profit or loss. RC profit or loss for the group is not a recognized GAAP measure. bp believes this measure is useful to illustrate to investors the fact that crude oil and product prices can vary significantly from period to period and that the impact on our reported result under IFRS can be significant. Inventory holding gains and losses vary from period to period due to changes in prices as well as changes in underlying inventory levels. In order for investors to understand the operating performance of the group excluding the impact of price changes on the replacement of inventories, and to make comparisons of operating performance between reporting periods, bp's management believes it is helpful to disclose this measure. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is profit or loss attributable to bp shareholders. A reconciliation to GAAP information is provided on page 1. RC profit or loss before interest and tax is the measure of profit or loss that is required to be disclosed for each operating segment under IFRS.
RC profit or loss per share is a non-GAAP measure. Earnings per share is defined in Note 6. RC profit or loss per share is calculated using the same denominator. The numerator used is RC profit or loss attributable to bp shareholders rather than profit or loss attributable to bp shareholders. bp believes it is helpful to disclose the RC profit or loss per share because this measure excludes the impact of price changes on the replacement of inventories and allows for more meaningful comparisons between reporting periods. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is basic earnings per share based on profit or loss for the period attributable to bp shareholders.
Reported recordable injury frequency measures the number of reported work-related employee and contractor incidents that result in a fatality or injury per 200,000 hours worked. This represents reported incidents occurring within bp's operational HSSE reporting boundary. That boundary includes bp's own operated facilities and certain other locations or situations. Reported incidents are investigated throughout the year and as a result there may be changes in previously reported incidents. Therefore comparative movements are calculated against internal data reflecting the final outcomes of such investigations, rather than the previously reported comparative period, as this this represents a more up to date reflection of the safety environment.
Glossary (continued)
Retail sites include sites operated by dealers, jobbers, franchisees or brand licensees or joint venture (JV) partners, under the bp brand. These may move to and from the bp brand as their fuel supply agreement or brand licence agreement expires and are renegotiated in the normal course of business. Retail sites are primarily branded bp, ARCO, Amoco, Aral and Thorntons, and also includes sites in India through our Jio-bp JV.
Retail sites in growth markets are retail sites that are either bp branded or co-branded with our partners in China, Mexico and Indonesia and also include sites in India through our Jio-bp JV.
Solomon availability - See Refining availability definition.
Strategic convenience sites are retail sites, within the bp portfolio, which both sell bp branded fuel and carry one of the strategic convenience brands (e.g. M&S, Rewe to Go). To be considered a strategic convenience brand the convenience offer should be a strategic differentiator in the market in which it operates. Strategic convenience site count includes sites under a pilot phase.
Surplus cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and refers to surplus of sources of cash, after reaching the $35 billion net debt target, including operating cash flow and divestment and other proceeds, over uses, including leases, hybrid servicing costs, dividend payments, cash capital expenditure and the cost of share buybacks to offset the dilution from vesting of awards under employee share schemes.
Technical service contract (TSC) - Technical service contract is an arrangement through which an oil and gas company bears the risks and costs of exploration, development and production. In return, the oil and gas company receives entitlement to variable physical volumes of hydrocarbons, representing recovery of the costs incurred and a profit margin which reflects incremental production added to the oilfield.
Tier 1 and tier 2 process safety events - Tier 1 events are losses of primary containment from a process of greatest consequence - causing harm to a member of the workforce, damage to equipment from a fire or explosion, a community impact or exceeding defined quantities. Tier 2 events are those of lesser consequence. These represent reported incidents occurring within bp's operational HSSE reporting boundary. That boundary includes bp's own operated facilities and certain other locations or situations. Reported process safety events are investigated throughout the year and as a result there may be changes in previously reported events. Therefore comparative movements are calculated against internal data reflecting the final outcomes of such investigations, rather than the previously reported comparative period, as this this represents a more up to date reflection of the safety environment.
Underlying effective tax rate (ETR) is a non-GAAP measure. The underlying ETR is calculated by dividing taxation on an underlying replacement cost (RC) basis by underlying RC profit or loss before tax. Taxation on an underlying RC basis is taxation on a RC basis for the period adjusted for taxation on adjusting items. Information on underlying RC profit or loss is provided below. bp believes it is helpful to disclose the underlying ETR because this measure may help investors to understand and evaluate, in the same manner as management, the underlying trends in bp's operational performance on a comparable basis, period on period. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is the ETR on profit or loss for the period.
We are unable to present reconciliations of forward-looking information for underlying ETR to ETR on profit or loss for the period, because without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to forecast accurately certain adjusting items required to present a meaningful comparable GAAP forward-looking financial measure. These items include the taxation on inventory holding gains and losses and adjusting items, that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in a GAAP estimate.
Underlying production - 2021 underlying production, when compared with 2020, is production after adjusting for acquisitions and divestments, curtailments, and entitlement impacts in our production-sharing agreements/contracts and technical service contract.
Underlying RC profit or loss is RC profit or loss after adjusting for adjusting items. Underlying RC profit or loss and adjustments for fair value accounting effects are not recognized GAAP measures. See page 28 for additional information on the adjusting items that are used to arrive at underlying RC profit or loss in order to enable a full understanding of the events and their financial impact. bp believes that underlying RC profit or loss is a useful measure for investors because it is a measure closely tracked by management to evaluate bp's operating performance and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions and because it may help investors to understand and evaluate, in the same manner as management, the underlying trends in bp's operational performance on a comparable basis, period on period, by adjusting for the effects of these adjusting items. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis for the group is profit or loss attributable to bp shareholders. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis for segments is RC profit or loss before interest and taxation. A reconciliation to GAAP information is provided on page 1.
Underlying RC profit or loss per share is a non-GAAP measure. Earnings per share is defined in Note 8. Underlying RC profit or loss per share is calculated using the same denominator. The numerator used is underlying RC profit or loss attributable to bp shareholders rather than profit or loss attributable to bp shareholders. bp believes it is helpful to disclose the underlying RC profit or loss per share because this measure may help investors to understand and evaluate, in the same manner as management, the underlying trends in bp's operational performance on a comparable basis, period on period. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is basic earnings per share based on profit or loss for the period attributable to bp shareholders.
upstream includes oil and natural gas field development and production within the gas & low carbon energy and oil production & operations segments. References to upstream exclude Rosneft.
Glossary (continued)
upstream/hydrocarbon plant reliability (bp-operated) is calculated taking 100% less the ratio of total unplanned plant deferrals divided by installed production capacity. Unplanned plant deferrals are associated with the topside plant and where applicable the subsea equipment (excluding wells and reservoir). Unplanned plant deferrals include breakdowns, which does not include Gulf of Mexico weather related downtime.
upstream unit production cost is calculated as production cost divided by units of production. Production cost does not include ad valorem and severance taxes. Units of production are barrels for liquids and thousands of cubic feet for gas. Amounts disclosed are for bp subsidiaries only and do not include bp's share of equity-accounted entities.
Working capital is movements in inventories and other current and non-current assets and liabilities as reported in the condensed group cash flow statement.
Change in working capital adjusted for inventory holding gains/losses is a non-GAAP measure. It is calculated by adjusting for inventory holding gains/losses reported in the period and this therefore represents what would have been reported as movements in inventories and other current and non-current assets and liabilities, if the starting point in determining net cash provided by operating activities had been replacement cost profit rather than profit for the period. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis for this is movements in inventories and other current and non-current assets and liabilities.
bp utilizes various arrangements in order to manage its working capital including discounting of receivables and, in the supply and trading business, the active management of supplier payment terms, inventory and collateral.
Trade marks
Trade marks of the bp group appear throughout this announcement. They include:
bp, Amoco, Aral, Castrol ON and Thorntons
Cautionary statement
In order to utilize the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the 'PSLRA') and the general doctrine of cautionary statements, bp is providing the following cautionary statement: The discussion in this results announcement contains certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances - with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as 'will', 'expects', 'is expected to', 'aims', 'should', 'may', 'objective', 'is likely to', 'intends', 'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'we see' or similar expressions. In particular, the following, among other statements, are all forward looking in nature: expectations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including its risks, impacts, consequences and challenges and bp's response, the impact on bp's financial performance (including cash flows and net debt), operations and credit losses, and the impact on the trading environment, oil and gas prices, and global GDP; expectations regarding the shape of the COVID-19 recovery and the pace of transition to a lower-carbon economy and energy system; plans, expectations and assumptions regarding oil and gas demand, supply or prices, the timing of production of reserves; plans and expectations regarding the divestment programme, including the amount and timing of proceeds in 2021, and plans and expectations in respect of reaching $25 billion of proceeds by 2025 and expectations that disposal proceeds in 2021 will be in the $5-6 billion range; expectations with respect to completion of transactions and the timing and amount of proceeds of agreed disposals; plans and expectations with respect to the total amount of organic capital expenditure; plans and expectations with respect to the total capital expenditure for 2021; plans and expectations regarding net debt; plans and expectations regarding new joint ventures and other agreements, including partnerships with Equinor, EnBW, Amazon, RIC Energy, Qantas, Infosys, Australia and Azerbaijan, as well as plans and expectations related to bp's Mad Dog 2 development in the Gulf of Mexico and bp's hydrogen production facility in Teesside (UK); plans and expectations with respect to the development of EV charging networks in the UK and Europe; expectations regarding quarterly dividends and share buybacks including plans and expectations to return at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders and to offset dilution from employee share schemes going forward; expectations regarding demand for bp's products; expectations regarding refining margins, refinery utilization rates and product demand; expectations regarding bp's future financial performance and cash flows; expectations regarding the underlying effective tax rate for 2021; plans and expectations regarding bp's renewable energy and alternative energy businesses; expectations regarding reported and underlying production and related major project ramp-up, capital investments, divestment and maintenance activity; expectations regarding price assumptions used in accounting estimates; expectations regarding the timing and amount of future payments relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill; and expectations regarding operational and financial results or acquisitions or divestments by Rosneft, and expectations with respect to Rosneft dividends. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of bp. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including: the extent and duration of the impact of current market conditions including the volatility of oil prices, the impact of COVID-19, overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business and demand for our products as well as the specific factors identified in the discussions accompanying such forward-looking statements; changes in consumer preferences and societal expectations; the pace of development and adoption of alternative energy solutions; the receipt of relevant third party and/or regulatory approvals; the timing and level of maintenance and/or turnaround activity; the timing and volume of refinery additions and outages; the timing of bringing new fields onstream; the timing, quantum and nature of certain acquisitions and divestments; future levels of industry product supply, demand and pricing, including supply growth in North America; OPEC quota restrictions; PSA and TSC effects; operational and safety problems; potential lapses in product quality; economic and financial market conditions generally or in various countries and regions; political stability and economic growth in relevant areas of the world; changes in laws and governmental regulations; regulatory or legal actions including the types of enforcement action pursued and the nature of remedies sought or imposed; the actions of prosecutors, regulatory authorities and courts; delays in the processes for resolving claims; amounts ultimately payable and timing of payments relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill; exchange rate fluctuations; development and use of new technology; recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce; the success or otherwise of partnering; the actions of competitors, trading partners, contractors, subcontractors, creditors, rating agencies and others; our access to future credit resources; business disruption and crisis management; the impact on our reputation of ethical misconduct and non-compliance with regulatory obligations; trading losses; major uninsured losses; decisions by Rosneft's management and board of directors; the actions of contractors; natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; changes in public expectations and other changes to business conditions; wars and acts of terrorism; cyber-attacks or sabotage; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, as well those factors discussed under "Risk factors" in bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
