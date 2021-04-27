The "UK Retirement Income Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The main purpose of this report is to review the UK pension decumulation market, i.e. how consumers are taking money from their pensions.

The prime focus is on decumulation from defined contribution pensions and especially how the pension decumulation market has changed under the impact of a series of legislative and regulatory changes, which have radically reshaped the types of pensions consumers have and how they are managing their pensions.

Report Highlights:

8 million adults in the UK are using a pension (other than the State Pension) to generate income, of which 4.6 million classify themselves as retired. Workplace pensions are the main source of pension income, with DB occupational pensions the most important.

The total sums insurance companies and self-administered pension funds pay out to individuals in receipt of a pension or to those taking cash from a pension, are expected to be in the order of £246.5 billion in 2019, 6% more than in 2018. This covers payments to all individuals in the UK and those living overseas.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

A multi-faceted market structure

Key market developments

Pensioners adopt a portfolio approach to retirement.

Most decumulation products are sold with advice

8 million pensioners

Almost £250 billion paid out

The Future

Introduction

Broad Definitions

Workplace Pensions

Private schemes

Decumulation Actions

Abbreviations

Market Structure

Multiple means to access pension money

The risk transfer market complicates the picture

Number of companies

Almost 37,000 occupational schemes

Market Developments and Drivers

Covid-19

Almost 8 million adults are using a pension to generate income

One-in-five over 50-year-old pension holders have decumulated

Many consumers are not confident that they are saving enough.

So, pension holders adopt the portfolio approach to retirement

Because, many adults don't have very large pension pots

Persistent concerns over pension transfers

Investment funds used for pensions told to consider if they are good value

The Pension Scheme Bill

The Pensions Regulator consults on revising its code of practice for DB funding

The FCA confirms retirement pathways will be introduced

Brexit

Decumulation Product Distribution

Overview of the distribution process

Most sales go via intermediaries

Captive and open markets

The Key Players

Largest Pension funds

The largest bulk annuity firms

Market Size and Trends

Almost 300,000 decumulation products sold in 2019

But almost 650,000 pension pots accessed for the first time

Smaller pots tend to be fully withdrawn

With over 2 million taxable flexible payments taken

When buying annuities, pension holders mainly select level only annuities

Around £250 billion paid out every year

Risk transfer market powers ahead

The Future

The Big Unknowns

There is a greater need for consumer advice and guidance

New investment products are likely

Associations

