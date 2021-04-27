French start-up Ekwateur is offering a solar kit consisting of a 330 W panel, a micro-inverter, a metallic structure, a monitoring sensor, and a few cables.From pv magazine France French renewable energy provider Ekwateur is offering a plug-in solar kit for balconies and gardens that is claimed to produce between 340 kWh and 500 kWh per year, depending on solar radiation levels. The kit, which requires a surface of only 2 square meters, is equipped with a 330 W solar module produced by Slovenian manufacturer Bisol, a micro-inverter, a metallic structure, a monitoring sensor, and a few cables. ...

