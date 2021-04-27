Contentsquare, the only complete experience analytics platform, is partnering with bed and mattress specialist Dreams, to help the brand optimize its digital presence.

With more and more purchases made online, and a momentous increase in mobile traffic in 2020 (+16% according to Contentsquare research), having a digital mindset is critical to business success today. For Dreams, delivering delightful and seamless experiences across all channels hinges on understanding customer priorities and being able to activate optimizations in real time.

"Once you're disconnected from your customer, you're disconnected from what you're doing. Within a retail business, you do have to react very quickly, and what Contentsquare gives us is the flexibility to understand what our customers are doing now, and what changes we can make now to help their customer journey," said Octavia Benham, Online Training Manager at Dreams.

And with customer needs and expectations changing fast and frequently, the ability for digital teams to detect changes in customer behavior and act quickly on insight are key to remaining competitive.

"We use Contentsquare pretty much hourly to monitor the success of a page and understand where people are clicking. The agility of Contentsquare, for me, is something you should be using all the time."

"We feel privileged to be supporting the team at Dreams and fueling their holistic customer experience strategy with digital insights," said Niki Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at Contentsquare. 'Customers are more connected than ever before, and 64% of digital traffic today is on smartphone Dreams have understood the vital role of customer intelligence in building the best possible CX outcomes."

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Our experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Today, it helps hundreds of enterprises in 26 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.

