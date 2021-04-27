The Battery Show EV Tech Europe Digital Days, a three-day digital event, strategically scheduled for 18-20 May to connect and educate industry professionals during a time of immense disruption via technical sessions, panels, networking opportunities, and digital sourcing, today announced the second raft of speakers confirmed to address the advanced battery and hybrid electric vehicle (H/EV) tech community. Executives and senior-level experts from 3M, EnBW, McLaren Applied, Punch Powertrain, Renault, among many others, will present novel solutions and lead technical demonstrations that address the industry's leading challenges. The online conference will run adjacent to the digital exhibition floor that features hundreds of leading companies including Parker/LORD, Siemens, and TE Connectivity.

As the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact grid storage, battery materials, battery-powered electric vehicles, and manufacturer supply chains, the European region is presented with unprecedented stressors amid exceptional market acceleration. Speaking to the importance and timeliness of the event, James Frith, Head of Energy Storage at Bloomberg New Energy Finance and chair of the keynote panel "Meeting Demand for EV Battery Production in Europe; The Rise of the Giga Factory," said: "The European battery manufacturing industry has been turned on its head over the last three years, going from almost non-existent to the second largest market globally. The Digital Days event will be the perfect opportunity to find out how the companies at the heart of this change envisage the next decade."

"At the rate the advanced battery and H/EV tech sectors are progressing in the European region and the number of obstacles that require an immediate solution, we felt it was critical to orchestrate industry connection before our next in-person event in November," said Rob Shelton, group event director, The Battery Show EV Tech Europe Digital Days, Informa Markets. "The level of support for the upcoming digital event permeates all corners of the industry and is a clear indicator of the battery and H/EV tech market's fortitude and future advancement."

Featured conference content includes:

Tuesday 18 May

EV Forecasts: 2020 Summary of European EV Market Expansion and its Implications on Battery Demand

Speaker: Viktor Irle, Co-Founder Market Analyst, EV Volumes

Latest Developments in EV Architectures: Determining the Optimum Level of Hybridization versus Societal, Environmental, and Economic Benefits

Speaker: Marcin Seredynski, Head of Innovation and Research, E-Bus Competence Centre

Race to Road Debate: Examining Formula E Hyper Car Architectures and How they Can be Adapted for the Mass Market EV

Moderator: Luke Gear, Technology Analyst, IDTechEx

Angus Lyon, Director, Rockfort Engineering

Yu Merla, Principal Engineer Advanced Battery Projects, Williams Advanced Engineering

Wasim Sarwar, Head of Research and Advanced Engineering, Rimac Automobil

Wednesday 19 May

EV Technical Session: The Role of Electric Vehicles in the Energy Transition

Speaker: Jeremy Parkes, Global Business Lead Electric Vehicles, DNV

Keynote (Open to All) Leaders Panel: Meeting Demand for EV Battery Production in Europe; the Rise of the Giga Factory

Moderator: James Frith, Senior Energy Storage Analyst, Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Benoit Lemaignan, CEO, Verkor

Kai-Uwe Wollenhaupt, President Europe Vice President, SVOLT Energy Technology Company Ltd

Sebastian Wolf, Sr Director EU Operations and Managing Director, Farasis Energy Europe

Gery Bonduelle, SVP Sales, Freyr

Allan Paterson, CTO, Britishvolt

Electric Motor Development: Faster Charging, Higher Efficiency, Longer Range: The next Step in Electrification

Steve Lambert, Head of Electrification, McLaren Applied

Electric Powertrain: Developing High-Speed Electric Drive Unit for the Next Generation

Speaker: Henrik Dhejne, Product Line Manager Passenger Car Transmissions, electrified Transmission e-Axle, AVL

Thursday 20 May

EV Technical Session: State of the art Electric Track Drive for Medium Heavy-Duty Machines

Speaker: Massimo Palomba, Global Sales Manager E-Mobility, Bonfiglioli Mobility Wind Industries, Bonfiglioli Spa

EV Technical Session: HEV Battery Design; Should it be for Second Life or Easy to Recycle?

Speaker: Pawel Swoboda, Business Development Manager, BMZ Poland

Electric Buses: If 70% Of EV Cost is in The Battery… How Can You Reduce the Cost of Electrification?

Speaker: Manos Polioudis, Head of Powertrain Engineering, Arrival

For the full The Battery Show EV Tech Europe Digital Days conference agenda, please visit here.

