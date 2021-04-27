Fraikin UK Partners with Samsara to Help Customers Improve Safety and Efficiency with Real-Time Data

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced it has partnered with Fraikin UK, part of one of Europe's largest commercial vehicle fleet services companies, to surface real-time data that will help customers improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of their connected fleets.

Fraikin Group has shaped the industry for more than 70 years, currently managing more than 58,000 vehicles across Europe including light commercial vehicles, alongside medium and heavy trucks. As part of an ongoing commitment to innovation, Fraikin UK has enlisted Samsara as a preferred partner to provide data-driven services to their customers that identify opportunities to improve driver efficiency and behaviour.

"Connected vehicle data, when interpreted in the right way, can be used to achieve meaningful efficiency gains and cost benefits for our customers," said Mike Hemming, technology champion at Fraikin UK. "However, oftentimes visibility into this data is both limited and complex to understand. With Samsara as our preferred supplier, our customers will be able to maximise the benefits of actionable data coming from their connected vehicles."

Samsara's Connected Operations Platform collects rich data including distance travelled, rate of speed, fuel efficiency, diagnostic fault codes and distracted driving indicators. Real-time visibility into this information can transform fleet operations by streamlining billing, reducing vehicle downtime and preventing accidents. With information about driver behaviour, vehicle maintenance and vehicle utilisation, Fraikin can provide its customers with tailored analysis and recommendations designed to increase operational efficiency.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Fraikin UK to provide them with a proactive and data-driven approach to operational efficiency," commented Philip van der Wilt, VP of EMEA at Samsara. "With increased visibility into connected fleet data via Samsara, Fraikin can analyse trends, adjust behaviours and pivot business strategies as needed to achieve meaningful impact for their customers."

With this partnership, Fraikin joins more than 20,000 customers using Samsara today to improve the efficiency, safety and sustainability of their operations.

About Fraikin

Fraikin Ltd is part of the Fraikin Group , the largest commercial vehicle fleet services company in Europe, providing expert fleet management, contract hire and rental solutions to both the private and public sectors. The Fraikin Group, established in France in 1944 by Gérard Fraikin, has operations in 11 countries, with more than 2,800 employees, 7,000 clients, 157 branches and a fleet of more than 58,000 vehicles. Its operations span Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497246/Samsara_Fraikin.jpg