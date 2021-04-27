The two new products will be part of the Hi-MO4m panel series for rooftop applications. Their efficiency ranges from 19.2% to 21.2%.Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has added two new products to its Hi-MO4m panel series designed for distributed-generation applications. The two modules have a 60-cell and a 72-cell design and add to the 66-cell panel previously launched by the company. Referring to its 60-cell, 66-cell and 72-cell modules, Longi stated: "The three products cover power ranges of 370-385 W, 410-420 W and 450-460 W, respectively, with a maximum efficiency of up to 21%, providing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...