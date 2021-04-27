HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced it is joining forces with the Red Bull Racing Esports team as the Official Peripheral Partner. To provide a competitive edge and take their esports racing to the next level, Red Bull Racing Esports will have access to HyperX's market-leading gaming mice and keyboards and award-winning Cloud headsets for training and competitions. As part of the partnership, HyperX branding will be featured on the team kit and in-game livery of the team cars.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005013/en/

HyperX Partners with Red Bull Racing Esports Team (Graphic: Business Wire)

HyperX has built a reputation among gaming communities around the world by creating quality peripherals that enhance the gaming experience and provide comfort and playability, enabling pro players to stay sharp and focused whether a race lasts for 30 minutes or six hours.

"Red Bull has been a longstanding partner of HyperX, whether running LIVE arena tournaments or competitions, so it was a natural progression to expand our partnership to include sponsorship of the Red Bull Racing Esports team," said Paul Leaman, vice president, HyperX EMEA. "We also see a lot of synergy between our brands as Red Bull 'gives wings' to people and ideas. HyperX is driven by passion to shape the culture of gaming and empower each individual to achieve their best."

The HyperX line of Cloud gaming headsets not only offer top quality audio, ensuring Red Bull Racing Esports drivers don't miss out on crucial information, but they are also lightweight and feature HyperX's signature memory foam found within the earcups and headbands to guarantee comfort and adaptability.

"We are incredibly proud of the growth and success of our esports team, which is in turn enabling us to partner with other market leaders in this space," said Oliver Hughes, chief marketing officer, Red Bull Racing Honda. "Competing in such a wide variety of sim racing series relies on maintaining absolute focus and concentration during training and competition. Our drivers process a huge volume of audio and visual information incredibly quickly and need to react in an instant without distraction. Having the right peripherals is crucial and our new partnership with HyperX will enhance the audio experience and competitiveness of our sim racers."

Additional content can also be viewed on our social media channels:

Website: https://www.redbull.com/int-en/redbullracing/esports

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RedBullRacingEsports

Instagram: @redbullracingesports

Twitter: @redbullracingES

YouTube: www.youtube.com/redbullracing

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world's largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads to the gaming community and beyond.

The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, two million keyboards and one million mice worldwide.

Join the global HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief We're All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

About Red Bull

Red Bull Racing Esports was established in 2018 with the mission to win as many World Championship titles as possible, give wings to the most talented drivers and in the process become the most successful sim racing team on the planet. Almost 4 years later they can lay claim to being well on their way to doing just that, with seven World Championship titles, that includes back-to-back F1 Esports Pro Series Team World Championship wins, Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup World Championship, LeMans Esports title and crowned Forza RC World Champions.

The team consists of 6 world-class drivers from five European countries who all call the Red Bull Racing Erena their home-from-home. At this state-of-the-art facility drivers of today and tomorrow, train, compete and learn how to hone their driving pedigree.

Editor's Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston's press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trader respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005013/en/

Contacts:

Mark Tekunoff

HyperX

714-438-2791

mark_tekunoff@hyperxgaming.com

Gurpreet Bhoot

Walt Company for HyperX

408-369-7200 x1056

gbhoot@walt.com