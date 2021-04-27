Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.04.2021 | 12:41
First North Denmark: TROPHY GAMES Development A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in TROPHY GAMES Development A/S will be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 April 2021. The new shares
have been issued in a directed issuance of new shares. 





Name:         TROPHY GAMES Development
-----------------------------------------------
ISIN:         DK0061537206      
-----------------------------------------------
Short name:      TGAMES         
-----------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 27,412,500 shares    
-----------------------------------------------
Change:        187,500 shares     
-----------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  27,600,000 shares    
-----------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 8          
-----------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.02        
-----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     220984         
-----------------------------------------------
Short name       TGAMES         
-----------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Certified Adviser,
Grant Thornton 

v/Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854883
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
