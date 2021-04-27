First North Denmark: TROPHY GAMES Development A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in TROPHY GAMES Development A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 April 2021. The new shares have been issued in a directed issuance of new shares. Name: TROPHY GAMES Development ----------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061537206 ----------------------------------------------- Short name: TGAMES ----------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 27,412,500 shares ----------------------------------------------- Change: 187,500 shares ----------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 27,600,000 shares ----------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 8 ----------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 220984 ----------------------------------------------- Short name TGAMES ----------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton v/Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854883