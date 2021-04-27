Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in Oscar Properties Holding AB (61/21)

The paid subscription shares in Oscar Properties Holding AB will be delisted. Last trading day for OP BTA will be on April 28, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: OP BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015810494 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 221093 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB