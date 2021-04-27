Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.04.2021
WKN: A114R2 ISIN: SE0005095601 
Frankfurt
27.04.21
09:33 Uhr
0,028 Euro
-0,004
-11,04 %
GlobeNewswire
27.04.2021 | 12:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in Oscar Properties Holding AB (61/21)

The paid subscription shares in Oscar Properties Holding AB will be delisted.
Last trading day for OP BTA will be on April 28, 2021. 

Instrument:  Paid subscription shares
---------------------------------------
Short name:  OP BTA         
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015810494      
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID: 221093         
---------------------------------------


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
