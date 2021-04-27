Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Blue Vision A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name DK0061155009 Blue Vision A The company's observation status is removed, because the company's annual report describes that a material uncertainty no longer exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. We refer to the company's announcement from 27 April 2021. For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.