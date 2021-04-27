Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (its third fiscal quarter of 2021) after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central). The call will be hosted by Jason Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer and Ryan Stash, Chief Financial Officer. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern

Call: 888-506-0062 (Toll Free United States & Canada)

973-528-0011 (International)

Code: 456420

To listen live via webcast over the internet, click the link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2188/41144 or go to our website at http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com/. A replay will be available two hours after the end of the conference call through August 11, 2021 and will be accessible by calling 877-481-4010 (Toll Free United States & Canada); 919-882-2331 (International) with the replay pin number of 41144.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our largest assets are our interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field and our interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome field. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Company Contacts:

Jason Brown, President & CEO

Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO

(713) 935-0122

JBrown@evolutionpetroleum.com

RStash@evolutionpetroleum.com

