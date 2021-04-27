Legion Capital CTO J. Bradley Hilton Discusses AI, GoLegion and Cryptocurrencies in Benzinga.com Exclusive Article

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / J. Bradley Hilton, Chief Technology Officer of Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX:LGCP), a publicly traded, FinTech-driven private equity lender, discussed Artificial Intelligence (AI), GoLegion and the use of cryptocurrencies in an exclusive interview at Benzinga.com. The article highlighted Legion Capital's direct investor platform GoLegion, which allows investors to invest directly with Legion for certain of its offerings and purchase Legion investment offerings with Bitcoin and Ethereum. "This is a really exciting time for Legion, and we are pleased Benzinga has chosen to highlight our growth story, technology plans and GoLegion investor platform," stated Legion Capital Chairman and CEO James Byrd. "We are working hard to improve and enhance our platform and our business, and it is exciting to see many of our plans now begin to come to life. We believe we can utilize our technology platform to position Legion as a leader in specialized lending to growing businesses and ventures." "With GoLegion, investors can create an account, review offerings, and choose investments," explained Legion Capital CTO J. Bradley Hilton. "With the GoLegion newsfeed, investors can watch each investment in their portfolio as the company regularly publishes new asset and investment updates, including milestones, construction progress, market data trends, and project completion alerts." GoLegion strives to give investors access to alternative investments historically available exclusively to Wall Street banks and financial institutions. For more information, please visit GoLegion.com. The full story is available at https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cryptocurrency/21/04/20624407/exclusive-legion-capital-cto-j-bradley-hilton-on-ai-golegion-cryptocurrencies. About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTCQX:LGCP) is a FinTech-driven specialized lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.

