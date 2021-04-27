With Nexthink's latest innovation, end-user computing teams gain transaction-level observability and sentiment data for every web application from the employee perspective

Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management software, today announced it is extending end-to-end experience visibility to the application transaction level with its new Application Experience capability. For the first time, IT teams can go beyond network, sentiment and basic application visibility to deeply analyze and optimize the complete digital experience. With Nexthink's platform, IT teams can now deliver personalized experiences for every employee in the context of the applications, networks and tools they use all the time, in real-time. Nexthink's new capability gives IT teams full span of control to ensure a seamless digital experience for employees.

"End-user computing teams are under pressure to continuously deliver great digital experiences to employees, involving hundreds or thousands of on-prem and SaaS applications on millions of different devices," said Pedro Bados, CEO and Co-founder of Nexthink. "While DevOps in application teams or software vendors can instrument a few of these applications, IT operations teams are ultimately responsible for the delivery, support and sentiment at scale in the enterprise. This product is for them. Now IT operations can understand the experience of every employee with every application all the time."

With the latest capability, IT teams can quickly isolate whether a poor experience with an application is being caused by the application itself or triggered by a device, network, configuration, or other resource. IT teams can minimize application deployment risks by surfacing employee concerns quickly through context-driven employee feedback. The solution also helps reduce application license costs by aligning licenses with actual employee usage. Additionally, in the case of SaaS applications, organizations can hold vendors accountable for availability guarantees through clear data that shows application downtime.

Key enhancements to the Nexthink Experience platform include:

Adoption insights: Visibility into application adoption and usage to show how employee groups are experiencing applications and features at the domain, page and transaction level, enabling employee education and application workflow improvements to increase adoption and productivity.

Deep insight and context-driven automation: Proactive experience improvement for application page and transaction availability and performance, with in-context remediation across the entire digital environment and workforce.

Proactive experience improvement for application page and transaction availability and performance, with in-context remediation across the entire digital environment and workforce. Easy data exploration: Real-time, out-of-the-box filters and visualizations for application pages and transactions providing complete visibility into the health, adoption and employee sentiment of applications. Learn more about Application Experience here

"This level of visibility into application performance and adoption from the employee's perspective was never possible before," said David Paul, Director IT User Experience at TRC Companies Inc. "Coupled with Nexthink's broader experience capabilities, Application Experience is enabling our team to proactively identify and address application issues before an employee even comes to us with a problem. We're excited to see Nexthink's continued innovation which is helping us deliver a world-class digital experience to our entire workforce."

A new report published by Nexthink and Pulse revealed that the vast majority of organizations (83%) are actively managing less than half of their employee-facing applications. Further, 71% of organizations are not automatically gathering employee feedback on application usage, adoption and availability which is having a major impact on digital employee experience. For more details on the findings, and to download the full report, visit: https://www.nexthink.com/resource/the-application-management-gap-report/

