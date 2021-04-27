Anzeige
WKN: A2ACH0 ISIN: US98584B2025 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Stuttgart
19.10.20
11:25 Uhr
0,110 Euro
+0,007
+6,80 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Yingli Solar and Sun City Signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement

BAODING, China, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 26, Yingli Energy (China) Co., Ltd. and Sun City signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly develop the regional renewable energy market.

According to the agreement, Sun City will purchase 25MW photovoltaic modules from Yingli Solar in 2021 for the construction of water supply systems and other infrastructure in Yemen. In addition, the two parties will work together to promote the use of renewable energy in the Middle East, vigorously promote new photovoltaic applications, actively explore the distributed photovoltaic market, and gradually strengthen in-depth cooperation in brand building and downstream development.

"We are very happy to work with Yingli Solar to provide reliable and stable solutions for clean energy applications in the Middle East," said Ebrahim Ahmed, Executive Director of Sun City. "Sun City has rich industry experience and local resources, plus Yingli's high efficiency PV products, we expect to bring better returns and experience to customers in the Middle East."

The cooperation between Yingli Solar and Sun City began in 2018, and the cumulative supply has exceeded 28MW. Allen Geng, the General Manager of International Sales of Yingli Solar, said at the signing ceremony, "Yingli has always been focusing on the development and cooperation projects of off-grid distributed energy solutions for the Middle East market. The signing of the agreement will deepen the cooperation between the two parties, Yingli is very honored to continue to work with Sun City to promote the development of photovoltaics in the Middle East."

