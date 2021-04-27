Hero Technologies Inc.: Hero Technologies' Ties Cannabis Sustainability to Profitability

Proprietary technology for aeroponic cultivation and high-efficiency sun chambers expected to produce environmentally sustainable cannabis crops at ~$100/pound

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Hero Technologies (OTC PINK:HENC; Twitter: @heroicmindtech), a cannabis company focused on a vertically integrated strategy, today revealed cost projections for its proprietary indoor cannabis growing system. The company calculates that its aeroponic cultivation technology, coupled with state-of-the-art sun chambers, will enable it to produce cannabis for wholesale distribution at approximately $100 per pound. With this cost basis, the company expects that its indoor cannabis operations will be environmentally sustainable as well as highly profitable.

Growing cannabis indoors has been criticized for its environmental impact. Traditionally, indoor cannabis crops require intensive use of electricity. The emissions associated with generating that energy leave a relatively large carbon footprint.

In contrast, the proprietary aeroponic growing system of Hero Technologies' subsidiary, BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, uses materials more efficiently to enhance cannabis photosynthesis, flower size, and crop yield. In addition, the company is building advanced, sensor-controlled, high-efficiency sun chambers for optimal utilization of sunlight and geothermal energy. Together, these technologies are expected to limit CO2 emissions and minimize the carbon footprint of the company's cannabis crops.

"We believe environmental sustainability and corporate profitability go hand in hand," said Hero Technologies' CEO Gina Serkasevich. "By conserving energy and maximizing our yield-to-resource ratio, we anticipate minimal waste, environmental sustainability, and healthy ongoing profitability."

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. is a cannabis company working toward a vertically-integrated business model. The company owns a majority stake in BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and cultivation of large flowering plants, creating increased harvest efficiencies. The company's strategic business plan includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for both medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging, and retail and dispensary operations that make the company a multi-state operator (MSO).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include: management plans relating to the proposed project; the expected timing of the completion of the proposed project; the ability to complete the proposed project; any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations, products or services, including the execution of plans proposed project; any statements of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Hero Technologies Inc. nor its holding company or subsidiaries assumes any duty and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements, by their nature, are uncertain or assumptive to varying degrees, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that Hero Technologies Inc., its holding company or subsidiaries anticipated in the forward-looking statements, and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Hero Technologies Contact:

Ms. Gina Serkasevich, CEO

(302) 538-4165 | info@herotechnologiesinc.com

SOURCE: Hero Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642449/Hero-Technologies-Ties-Cannabis-Sustainability-to-Profitability