Poverty Dignified, Inc. Soon To Be VirExit Technologies, Inc. Receives Order From Gymboree Play & Music For Personal Protection Masks

VirExit Technologies uses Livinguard Technology in their product The Personal Protection Mask

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Poverty Dignified, Inc. soon to be renamed as VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PVDG) has sold their product "The Personal Protection Mask" to Gymboree Play & Music for use by team members and guests. The masks are being customized for Gymboree with their logo, and should be in the Washington, D.C. location soon.

As a diversified company that is launching their Safer Place Marketplace for both business and consumer safety and hygiene products, VirExit Technologies is selling their complete line of antibacterial and protective products to both the business and consumer communities. The Personal Protection Mask protects the wearer 99.9% of the time from harmful bacteria, airborne viruses, and more.

"We understand the importance of exercise and hygiene during this difficult time," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, Poverty Dignified, Inc. "Our team has researched and studied the real impact of removing additional risks from our environment. By equipping schools and gyms with proper personal protective equipment, we are looking out for our customers, our families, and our world."

Located at 2639 Connecticut Avenue, N.W., the Washington, D.C. location of Gymboree Play & Music is a modern facility that is open at this time for classes, programs, and events.

"As a business owner and a parent, I am thrilled to have found The Personal Protection Mask for my staff and my guests," said Randy Brown, Gymboree Play & Music D.C. Owner. "I understand the importance of enhanced hygiene, not just during a time of COVID-sensitivity, but all the time as well. We selected this mask from VirExit Technologies because we knew it would work for anyone entering our facility 99.9% of the time."

VirExit Technologies has a full line of protective masks and antibacterial products geared toward families, schools, gyms, businesses, homes, and the travel industry. With a team of professional concierges at the ready for any business, VirExit is changing the way we protect ourselves and those around us.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About Poverty Dignified, Inc.

Poverty Dignified, Inc. (PVDG) is a diversified company with ownership of Sun Ovens, Inc., a company that decades ago, pioneered solar oven technology and produces, markets, and sells solar ovens and accessories. In 2020, PVDG acquired the registered brand, VirExit Technologies, Inc., along with other related intellectual property owned and developed by Patrick Netter. The VirExit brand pioneers innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the antiviral space. Also, during 2020, PVDG purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. PVDG is anticipating a name change to VirExit Technologies, Inc. in the near future. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.

CONTACT:

Brooke Greenwald

Cornerstone Communications, LTD

240-360-0866

Brooke@cornerstonepr.net

SOURCE: Poverty Dignified, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642435/Poverty-Dignified-Inc-Soon-To-Be-VirExit-Technologies-Inc-Receives-Order-From-Gymboree-Play-Music-For-Personal-Protection-Masks