THC Therapeutics, Inc: THC Therapeutics Hires Dr. Jesse Dean III, Former Chiropractor of the Memphis Grizzlies & Sports Agent

THCT has signed a contract with Dr. Dean to introduce and negotiate an agreement between THC Therapeutics and one or more well-known celebrities in the cannabis industry that will join the board of directors of THCT

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, "Better Health through the Science of Nature," is pleased to announce that the company has completed an agreement with Dr. Jesse Dean

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT) plans to leverage the network developed by Dr. Dean to bring one or more well-known celebrities in the cannabis industry onto the board of directors of THCT. This is part of an ongoing strategic marketing plan for the dHydronator® and additional technologies in the product pipeline.

"I was blown away with the science and technology behind the dHydronator. After 20 years as a Team Doctor and Sports Agent, I have developed personal and business relationships with many big-name celebrities in the business. My vision is marketing and branding this amazing new age technology and getting it to the consumer. This is a very exciting time for THCT and we're just getting started." commented Dr. Dean.

The terms of Dr. Dean's contract require the company to issue Dr. Dean 2.3 million shares and additional for-pay warrant coverage at $1.50 and $3.00 price targets. These warrants would bring in $4.5 million to the company if exercised. Additionally, all compensation is only paid upon closing an agreement with well-known celebrities.

Brandon Romanek, the Founder & CEO, stated, "Dr Jesse Dean was very persistent in getting a hold of me. Finally we talked, and he made it very clear he can do something spectacular for the company. We've already discussed which celebrities he plans on bringing in, and I can hardly wait to announce they'll be joining the company. I'm personally going to make sure that THCT brings on mainstream talent to our board of directors. Stay tuned, some exciting things coming down the pipeline here."

About Dr. Dean

Dr. Dean attended the prestigious Palmer College and graduated in 1999. He ran one of the largest multi-disciplinary clinics in Tennessee and in 2000 was hired by the Memphis Grizzlies as the official team chiropractor. In 2003, Dr. Dean purchased a practice in Milan Jackson/Milan Tennessee and has been operating a family practice as well as treating most of the University sports clubs in the area. Omni Medical and Rehab is one of the largest multidisciplinary clinics in West TN, specializing in Spinal Decompression treating spine, disc, back and neck conditions with the most advanced technology. His Clinic has treated players from the NFL, PGA, Basketball Association, MLB, world's strongest man and PBR as well as MVP moms and dads and young and old. In addition to Omni Medical and Rehab, Dr. Dean is also the Vice President of Youth Serv Academy in Fort Pierce Florida on the campus of Indian River State College.

About THC Therapeutics Inc

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC PINK:THCT) is focused on developing their patented dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of the dHydronator® is to greatly accelerate the drying time of cannabis while sanitizing it. The dHydronator® can be used to dry a variety of herbs; it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis, and it can reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days to less than 14 hours. The Company may also focus some of its future operations on participation in cannabis-testing lab facilities and developing personal wellness centers. The Company is seeking partnerships in the Cannabis & Health/Wellness industries in the United States & Canada.

