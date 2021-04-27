BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust (BRLA) has become a more concentrated fund since the appointment of Sam Vecht and Ed Kuczma in late December 2018. Although Latin America has more recently been negatively affected by COVID-19, the managers are positive on the region's prospects. They suggest that it is 'under-owned, under-researched and undervalued' and will benefit from an improvement in the domestic and global economy. In recent months Vecht and Kuczma have identified several new investment opportunities across a range of industries, and while stocks are selected on a bottom-up basis there are a series of themes represented in the portfolio such as structural growth stocks.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...