Due to the Covid-19 crisis the organizers of Intersolar and ees Europe, the largest photovoltaic and storage trade fairs in Europe, have decided to postpone it again. The Smarter E Europe will now take place from October 6th to 8th, 2021. However, the various awards will be presented digitally in July.From pv magazine Germany The coronavirus pandemic continues to make planning difficult for trade fair operators. The organizers of The Smarter E in Munich - Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM) - decided to postpone the event to October. The event, ...

