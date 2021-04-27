Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Gets Sports Betting License From the State of Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced today they have received the company's second sports betting license from the State of Colorado as a Sports Betting Affiliate able to refer customers in return for commission payments.

Colorado is already the nation's sixth-largest sports betting market with steady, sustained growth since its launch in May 2020. Through its first nine months, CO increased its monthly betting handle every month. According to a leading industry research firm VIXIO, the market is expected to reach between $6 billion and $8 billion in annual revenue by 2024.

"It's incredible to see so many states embracing sports betting and we're reaching out to each one to gain our license," said Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS. "Our Colorado license is a big deal, and the region has some of the most diehard sports fans around."

The company is in the process of filing for licenses in every state where sports betting is currently legal. VegasWINNERS recently announced the launch of their new sports betting podcast, Krush House and the first episode released last week with Pete Rose, Major League Baseball's all-time hits leaders as a special guest.

