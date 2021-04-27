Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873403 ISIN: FR0000130809 Ticker-Symbol: SGE 
Tradegate
27.04.21
15:04 Uhr
22,520 Euro
+0,245
+1,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE GENERALE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE GENERALE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,52022,53015:11
22,52022,53015:11
GlobeNewswire
27.04.2021 | 14:17
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Membership change on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Société Générale S.A.

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Société Générale 
 S.A. (Member ID SGL). Société Générale S.A. will change Clearing Member    
 Identity in the Danish CSD system (VP Securities A/S).             
The new identity 13637 will be valid from trade date April 28, 2021.      
April 28, 2021 will be the first settlement date for 13637 in the CSD system.  
Please note that there is no change to Société Générale S.A.'s other MPID SGP. 
Member: Société Générale S.A.                          
INET memberID: SGL                               
Clearing and settlement ID: 13637                        
Valid from date in Danish CSD system: April 28, 2021              
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning 
 Kruse or                                    
Julian Butterworth telephone +46 405 6000                    
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854916
SOCIETE GENERALE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.