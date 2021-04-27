Garrett Motion Inc., a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021 before the open of market trading. Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time 2:30 pm Central European Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter and to provide an update on Garrett's business and strategy following expected emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The conference call will be broadcast over the Internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, visit the investor relations section of Garrett's website at http://investors.garrettmotion.com/. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett's IR website.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett's cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. Our portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

