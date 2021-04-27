Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Tellusgruppen AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (181/21)

Listing of Tellusgruppen AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Tellusgruppen AB (publ), company registration number 556906-5377, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 28, 2021. Shares Short name: TELLUS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 12 531 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015504519 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 220523 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556906-5377 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------- 4020 Consumer Products & Services -------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommisssion AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50.