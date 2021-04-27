Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.04.2021 | 14:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Tellusgruppen AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (181/21)

Listing of Tellusgruppen AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
On request of Tellusgruppen AB (publ), company registration number 556906-5377,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 28, 2021. 

Shares



Short name:               TELLUS         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 12 531 000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015504519      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             220523         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556906-5377       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification



Code Name              
--------------------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary     
--------------------------------------
4020 Consumer Products & Services
--------------------------------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommisssion AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
