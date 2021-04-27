MediXall Group, Inc.: Partner Program Fuels Medixall Group Subsidiary Sales

Wise Health Plans Signs as Partner To Deliver Affordable Healthcare for All

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today that its subsidiary, Health Karma, is signing up agencies and brokerage firms as part of its new Health Karma Partner Program geared toward building a multi-tiered sales channel to accelerate market adoption. WISE Health Plans, an insurance brokerage firm located in Utah, has completed the onboarding process, and is preparing to launch a Health Karma marketing campaign to support its mission to deliver affordable healthcare for all.

WISE Health Plans, located in the second most populated county in the State, services large and small employers as well as individuals who are seeking healthcare solutions. The mission of WISE Health Plans to locate affordable healthcare for all has grown even more critical as the pandemic has heightened the urgency to deliver alternatives to traditional health plans. Employers who are struggling have been forced to drop healthcare benefits and individuals have found themselves without having insurance options that they can afford. Through the Health Karma Partner Program, WISE Health Plans can now offer Health Karma to the growing list of employers and individuals that need access to healthcare. Stated Pam Sitterud, CEO of WISE Health Plans, "There are millions of uninsured people out there that don't qualify for Medicaid but can't afford high insurance premiums and deductibles. Employers want to offer healthcare benefits while keeping their doors open in these challenging times. We hear these stories every day and we want to make a difference in our community. Health Karma makes this possible as it gives us the ability to offer an affordable alternative to provide healthcare even for those individuals who do not qualify or cannot afford traditional insurance. We are excited to partner with Health Karma and eager to get started."

The Health Karma Partner Program provides employer groups, insurance agencies, associations, community groups, municipalities, and other organizations and individuals the opportunity to offer the Health Karma product. The Company credits the fast deployment and successful launch of the Partner Program to the Health Karma operations team and its dedicated Board of Advisors. Stated Travis Jackson, Advisory Board Member and Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Beacon Health Options, "The Health Karma product fills a void in the marketplace. I genuinely believe that it is a game changer. I think we often take for granted things as basic as going to see our primary care provider for an allergy or an ear infection. The fact is that many people do not have primary care physicians because they simply cannot afford one. Health Karma is a platform that gives consumers healthcare access regardless of socio-economic status. The new Health Karma Partner Program is another just in time solution that provides companies, many of whom have taken hits throughout this past year, with an opportunity to build additional revenue streams while simultaneously being able to take advantage of the benefits that Health Karma can provide to their own companies and their employees."

For more information on the Health Karma Partner Program, please visit www.healthkarma.org/partners or reach out to partnerprogram@healthkarma.org

About WISE Health Plans

WISE Health Plans is an insurance agency located in Pleasant Grove, Utah. The Company was founded with a vision to "insure" dignity in healthcare for all members on the community. WISE Health Plans utilizes private and government programs to customize a solution for every person in need of quality healthcare. For more information regarding the Company, please contact them at (801) 441-6466.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company whose mission is to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

