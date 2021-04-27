Datasea Inc.: Datasea Introduces Chatbot on the 5G Message-Marketing Cloud Platform

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) ("Datasea"), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education- related technologies in China, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Zhangxun") launched an automated contextual communication application named Chatbot on the 5G message- marketing cloud platform ("5G MMCP").

Chatbot provides message sending, receiving, parsing, and processing services with timely response to clients based on natural language processing ("NLP") technology. Since a Chatbot highly integrates multiple functions, it could be a replacement of apps when interacting with humans. Major features of Datasea's Chatbot include expressive user interaction experience, continuous service optimization powered by AI deep learning, easy- to-use visual editing, and autonomous decision-making supported by solid knowledgebase. The 5G MMCP will provide customized supports via Chatbot to fulfill requirements from both merchants and costumers in different scenarios.

Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, commented, "During the development of Chatbot, our team leverages big data to create user identification tags and intelligent pattern matching, which significantly enhances customer satisfaction and improve conversation efficiency. We also provide private deployment, client data synchronization, customer profiling and individualized push notification services. We hope to keep offering 5G value-added services and become a trusted partner who knows our clients best."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company's achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

