CO2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Provides a Corporate Update for the First Quarter of 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSX-V:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide a review of its First Quarter 2021 operations and business prospects for the balance of 2021.

John Archibald, CEO, commented, "We have begun 2021 with a strong start, directly selling our 19th and 20th CO2 Delivery Solutions systems without commercial feasibilities to a Canadian licensed micro-cultivator and our first to a Canadian Licensed Producer. In addition, we added a marketing partner in Malaysia with CH Green, a market with significant potential. The signing of four additional commercial feasibilities gives our team more confidence that the balance of 2021 will be productive."

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Sold two CO2 Delivery Solutions commercial installations, one to a Canadian micro-cultivator and one to a Canadian Licensed Producer. Both sales did not require a commercial feasibility. Signed an MOU with CH Green to market and sell our CO2 Delivery Solutions technology to the 800 million square feet protected agriculture market in Malaysia. Strengthened and increased our North American sales team in response to quickly growing interest and business development opportunities with the addition of Darla Lanphear as North American Sales Manager. Darla now heads 30 sales representatives across Canada and the United States. In addition, we hired Mariana Mendez as Scientific Project Manager to ensure the successful execution of commercial feasibility projects with customers. Announced commercial feasibilities for medicinal plants (France), strawberries (Netherlands), tomato varieties (Leamington, Ontario and Redcliff, Alberta), and macadamia tree seedlings (South Africa). Announced interim 20% pepper yield increases after ten weeks at a commercial 1-Ha pepper greenhouse in El Salvador. Raised a further $700,000 on the exercise of warrants and options by long-term shareholders and management adding to our $1.38M non-brokered private placement completed last August 2020. Participated in Canada's Trade Commissioner to Mexico CTA Accelerator Program, introducing GROW to Mexican protected agriculture growers, associations and potential marketing partners.

2021 Commercial Feasibilities

2021 commercial feasibilities due to start will be in Canada, the U.S., Israel, Malaysia, Colombia, France, South Africa and the Netherlands. The duration of these commercial feasibilities generally ranges from six months up to a year from installation. A number of commercial feasibilities from 2020 remain ongoing.

The timing and probability of selling a commercial installation system after a commercial feasibility has concluded is dependent on CO2 Delivery Solutions' performance against the feasibility objectives, the success of management in negotiating agreements and continued COVID-19 related impacts. GROW continuously works towards adding to its commercial feasibilities list in countries where it has a presence and expanding its network of marketing partners in additional countries.

2021 Conferences Where GROW has Virtual or Physical Exhibitor Booths

For 2021, GROW has or had exhibitor booths at:

The North American Raspberry & Blackberry Virtual Conference (NARBA) (February 22-25) The Middle East Food Security Virtual Conference with Partner Gulf Cryo (March 23-24) Greenhouse Canada's Virtual Cannabis Conference (April 14) Greenhouse Canada's Virtual Horticulture Conference (June 22) Cultivate 2021 Conference in-person (July 9-13)

COVID-19 Impacts on Operations

GROW has made progress developing its business even with travel restrictions and other COVID-19 related constraints. GROW has therefore focused on its foothold markets where we have strong regional partners in North America, the UAE, Colombia, El Salvador, Israel, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium and recently South Africa and Malaysia. The Company's regional sales representatives and regional contracting partners continue to work on business development and installations. In addition, the Company has developed virtual sales and installation programs to support customers despite physical restrictions.

Second Quarter to Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook

John Archibald, CEO concluded, "We are evaluating potential Mexico marketing partners to help us expand in the 5 billion square foot Mexican protected agriculture market. Our CTA participation introduced us to a number of potential marketing partners and growers who have expressed strong interest in our technology. We would also like to add a Spanish marketing partner later in 2021 after researching their large protected agriculture market. We are mindful of the ongoing COVID-19 impacts in various markets. Barring a significant increase in the number of our markets being subjected to extended lockdowns or stay at home orders we expect to sign significantly more commercial feasibilities with growers in North America and in countries covered by our marketing partners. Most of our existing commercial feasibility projects finishing this year should convert into sales while we also expect more direct sales, especially in the Canadian Cannabis market where we are already seeing direct sales. We believe that CO2 Delivery Solutions will become the "go-to" CO2 yield improvement technology in the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture market. The vast majority of these protected growers cannot use CO2 gassing but can use our CO2 Delivery Solutions technology to capture up to 30% more plant yield and revenue, and up to double their profitability."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions or watch this video To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions system installation, watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2018). We create a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

The worldwide market for GROW's disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions technology is 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agriculture facilities (Cuesta Roble 2018). Growers can maximize revenue and profits with our systems' low fixed and variable costs and ease of systems installation.

GROW's management is rapidly expanding its international marketing partner relationships into the EU, the UK, South Africa, the Middle East and Latin America as well as in its NA base.

GROW is committed to good Environment, Social and Governance (ES&G) policy and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer of choice and opportunity.

Our mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, economically, naturally and sustainably using our patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions while accreting value to our customers, stakeholders and shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

